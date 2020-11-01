November 01, 2020

Robert E. Gilson

Jan. 24, 1932 — Oct. 30, 2020

Robert E. Gilson, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Carmel.

Born January 24, 1932 in Bedford, he was the son of Ernest and Mary (Rainey) Gilson. He married Gretna Hillenburg on October 25, 1952 and she preceded him in death on September 21, 2003.

Robert attended Bedford High School, was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired from Bedford City Utilities water filtration plant. He was a member of Southland Church of Christ and the American Legion Gillen Post 33.

Robert is survived by: two daughters, Sharon L. Neff of Louisville, KY and Vickie S. (Ronnie) Melvin of Zionsville, IN; a daughter-in-law, Patty Gilson of Bedford; Six grandchildren: Derek (Missy) Neff, Debra (Jason) Jones, Melissa Melvin, Jeremy (Brandie) Gilson, and Lucretia Gilson; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Gretna; a son, Mark Gilson; a grandson, Devin Neff; a sister, Evelyn, in infancy; and a brother, James Gilson.

Graveside services will be Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00pm at Cresthaven Memory Gardens with Bro. Bud Smith officiating. Military Rites will be accorded by the Honor Guard of Gillen Post 33 of the American Legion. Visitation will be held at the graveside from 1-2pm Monday.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services in memory of Gretna Gilson.

Services for Robert E. Gilson have been entrusted to the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford.

