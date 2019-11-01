November 01, 2019

Robert Ross

June 21, 1956 — Oct. 27, 2019

Robert Lee (Bob) Ross, left us on October 27, 2019, at the age of 63 following a brief illness.

Robert was born in Fort Lewis, Washington on June 21, 1956 to William and Fusa (Nakano) Ross. He married Cheri Atkins on October 26, 1991.

Robert graduated from Mitchell High School in 1974 and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1979. He was employed by Lehigh Hanson Cement in Los Colinas, Texas. He held the position of Vice President of Purchasing North America. Robert began his career with Lehigh Cement in Mitchell, Indiana in 1986. He moved from Storeroom Clerk to Storeroom Supervisor in 1990. In 1998 he transferred to York, Pennsylvania serving as Purchasing Supervisor as well as Human Resources manager. He quickly moved up the ranks to Corporate Purchasing in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2001. In 2003 he was promoted to his current position. Robert traveled extensively throughout the world with his career. He was highly respected by his coworkers and business associates.

His hobbies included reading European history, golf, classical musical as well as Bob Dylan and he was a master of the grill. He was an adoring husband, wonderful father, an amazing grandfather and great grandfather. He cherished their Bichon Frise, Chanel.

Left to treasure Robert’s memory include his wife, Cheri and children: Kristen Calentine and her husband Rick of Bedford, Indiana; Jerrod Bales and his wife Heather of Bedford, Indiana; Sarah Adams and her husband Shawn of Mitchell, Indiana; Seth Ross and his wife Elixia of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and his sister, Barbara Perry and her husband Randy of Casey, Illinois. His grandchildren are Heather Calentine, Brandi Miller, Chelsea Turner, Jordyn Wells, Jamison Wells, Jackson Wells, Hannah Bales, Jenna Bales, Gavin Adams, Grant Adams, and Eleanor Adams. His great grandchildren are Abel Miller and Oaklynn Turner.

He was preceded in death by his father William Ross, his mother Fusa Ross and his sister Janice.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Reverend Jack Atkins officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday and from 1:00 p.m. until the service on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Mid-Cities SOS (Support for SafeHaven). Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Thelma Deckard

Dec. 23, 1926 — Oct. 29, 2019

Thelma Norene (Phillips) Deckard, 92, of Bedford, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital.

Born December 23, 1926 in Monroe Co., she was the daughter of Carl and Edna (Stewart) Phillips. She married Opal Dale Deckard on November 20, 1943 and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2017. She was a homemaker and attended Valley Mission Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include a son, Philip Dale Deckard and wife, Sharon, of Bedford; a grandson, Carey Dale Deckard and wife, Janelle, of Bedford; two great granddaughters, Madelyn Grace Voorhies and husband, Austin and Meredith Elaine Deckard; a sister, Loretta Maddox, of Bedford; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers, Elmer, Harold, and Robert Phillips, and two sisters, Lavonia Deckard and Norma Douglas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Bruce Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be from5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, November 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to Hanson Cemetery Trust Fund. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Evan Brown

March 26, 2002 — Oct. 29, 2019

Evan Francis Brown, 17, of Heltonville, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Born March 26, 2002, in Haiti, he was the son of Charles and Lisa (Halter) Brown. He had attended Bedford-North Lawrence High School. Evan loved playing softball and fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and his girlfriend Alivia.

Surviving are his parents; siblings, Jarren (Penny) Brown, of Brownstown, Shaylene Brown, Elli Brown, and Emily Brown, all of Heltonville; maternal grandmother, Francis Halter, of Vincennes; paternal aunts and uncles, Dorene (Tony) Smith, of Heltonville, Ed (Deb) Brown, Bedford, and maternal aunts and uncles Jamie (Bill) Kroeger, of Vincennes, and Leon (Robin) Halter, of Evansville; nieces and nephews, Hadley, Benson, and Elijah Brown, and Jaxtyn and Liam Flach; girlfriend, Alivia Eads; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elvis and Doris Brown; maternal grandmother, Judy Halter; and uncle, Steve Brown.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes with Clarence Brown officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date.

Visitation will be from 1-4 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ferguson-Lee Chapel at www.fergusonlee.com/payments-and-donations/ to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com

Caitlin Chaillaux

March 01, 1990 — Oct. 29, 2019

Caitlin D. (Powell) Chaillaux, 29, of Bedford, died at 6:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Bedford.

Born March 1, 1990, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Daniel Mundy and Colleen Carnita (Brown) Jackson. She was of the Nazarene faith.

Survivors include her parents, Daniel Mundy, and Colleen Carnita Jackson, both of Bedford; three daughters, Alexis Fettig, Marley Chaillaux, Peyton Chaillaux; a brother, Joshua Powell, of Bedford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charles Norman Brown and Vera R. Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Martin Wilder Jr

June 08, 1959 — Oct. 29, 2019

Martin (Marty) Wilder Jr, 60 of Paoli, Indiana, passed away Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Springs Valley Meadows.

He was born June 08, 1959 in Salem, Indiana to Martin Wilder Sr. and Charlotte Gilliatte Wilder. He married Peggy Bye on August 28, 1976 and she survives. He was preceded in death by her parents Martin Wilder Sr and Charlotte Gilliatte Wilder and sister Brenda Wilder.

Martin worked in the shipping department at Cellowire and Cable Company in Crothersville, IN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his Spouse, Peggy Bye Wilder of Paoli, Indiana, three daughters; Chastity and Robert Arnold of Paoli, Indiana, Brittany and Alex VanWinkle of Paoli, Indiana, and Brandy Wilder of Paoli, Indiana, three brothers; Dean Wilder of Paoli, Indiana, Marl Wilder of Paoli, Indiana, and Chris Terrell of FT Walton Beach, FL, two sisters; Mitzi London of Paoli, Indiana, and Tracye Wilder of Paoli, Indiana, sixteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be 6:00 P.M. Monday November 4, 2019 at the Dillman-Scott Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Monday November 4, 2019 until time of service.

Arrangements made by Dillman-Scott Funeral Home, 226 W. Campbell Street, Paoli, IN 47454.

Online Condolences may be made at www.dillmanscottfuneralhome.com

Doyle Crane

March 15, 1930 — Oct. 31, 2019

Doyle Eugene Crane, 89, of Bedford, died at 6:19 am on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Stonebridge Health Campus.

Born March 15, 1930 in Bedford, he was the son of James Wesley and Melinda Katherine (Bough) Crane. He married Mary Sue Mundy on August 15, 1954 and she survives. He retired as a tool and die maker at NWSC Crane and was a member of the Fairview Community Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Sue Crane, of Bedford; three sons, Thomas Joe Crane and wife, Elizabeth, Bradley Ray Crane and companion, Kathy Scott, and Karl Gene Crane, all of Bedford; a daughter, Karen Sue Adams and husband, Jeff, of Columbus, IN; nine grandchildren, Noelle Elizabeth Crane, Jared Ray Crane, Michael Tyler Crane, Stephen Jacob Dragon, Maximilian Charles Dragon, Samual Harrison Dragon, Tyler A. Green, James L. Wright, and Leigha G. Wright; great-grandchildren, Lucas Crane, Olivia Crane, Cohen Dragon, Armondo Dragon, Gannon Dragon, and Everitt Harrison Dragon; a brother, Lewis Crane, of Lowell, IN; two sisters, Evelyn Craig, of Depew, OK, and Samantha Perkins, of Bedford. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Benjamin and Kenneth Crane, and a sister, Rosemary Williams.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Lyndy Hopkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the hour of service on Monday, November 4th at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Connie Pennington

Dec. 16, 1955 — Oct. 29, 2019

Connie Lynne Pennington, age 63, of Bloomington passed away Tuesday morning at her residence.

Born December 16, 1955 in Greenfield, Indiana, she was the daughter of Hansel Wayne and BeBe (Medlin) Spires. Connie was a graduate of Bloomington High School South, Class of 1974. She worked at General Electric in Bloomington, loved making floral arrangements, gardening and taking photos.

Connie is survived by her loving husband of twenty years, Ray Pennington, of Bloomington; two daughters, Mikala “Mikki” Carmichael, of Bloomington and Lora Pennington (husband-Sean Hamilton), of Bloomington; three sons, Jimmy Edwards, of Bloomington, William Edwards, of Spencer and Jeremy Ray Pennington (wife-Amy), of Bloomington, one sister, Carole Brown (husband-Mark), of Spencer; eleven grandchildren, Kate-Lyn Edwards (husband-Skylar Grant), Christopher Edwards, Karen Edwards, Kyle Edwards, Jacob New, Alexis McGaha, Jillian Pennington, Jackie Edwards, William Edwards, Dylan Carmichael and Zane Carmichael and one great-grandson, Thomas Edwards.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Hansel Wayne Spires and BeBe Spires Worley and one sister in infancy, Candace Renee Spires.

The funeral service will be on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home; 4150 E. Third St. with Pastor Frank Helton officiating. Friends may visit the family on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at www.multiplesystematrophy.org/donate-now or to www.defeatmsa.org

Online condolences may be given at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com

Evan Turpin

Evan Blake Turpin, 31, of Williams, died Wednesday, Oct. 30. Arrangements are pending at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

John Grissom

John Henry Grissom, 93, of Bedford, died Thursday, Oct. 31. Arrangements are pending at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.