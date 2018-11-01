November 01, 2018
Danny Lee Arnold
Mar. 7, 1949 — Oct. 29, 2018
Danny Lee Arnold of Bedford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at his home.
Danny was born on March 7, 1949, in Sullivan to parents, the late Russell Arnold Jr. and Shirley (Barrow) Humphrey.
The family moved to Bloomington in 1957. Danny graduated from Bloomington High School, Class of 1967. He attended General Motors Institute and Franklin College before obtaining his B.A. from Indiana Wesleyan. He served seven years in the United States Army Reserves, leaving with an honorable discharge as Staff Sergeant.
Dan retired from Orange County REMC after working 42 years in the utility business. Though modest of his accomplishments, he was proud to be the first person elected to the board of Cooperatives Federal Credit Union, serving six years as president of Co-op FCU, serving 10 years on the National standing committee representing a four-state area, as well as being chosen to represent the industry at an off-peak energy symposium.
One of his proudest moments was watching his youngest daughter graduate from Air Force Basic Training as an honor graduate and seeing her commissioned as an officer one year later.
Danny loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and he even hiked in and out of the Grand Canyon with his brother Mike. He enjoyed cooking, especially being “The Grill Master” for his family and friends gatherings. When not outdoors, you could find him reading one of his Steven King novels or working a crossword puzzle.
He loved being the Official “Unofficial” score keeper for his grandsons’ baseball games and tournaments. He enjoyed most all sporting events and remained loyal to his beloved IU Football teams.
He was a member of the American Legion, Burton Woolery Post 18, NRA and A.B.A.T.E.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Tina (Beard) Arnold; daughter, Stephanie (Bo) Railey of Brownsburg; stepdaughter, Lesle (Todd) Payne of Bloomfield; stepson, Steven (Shannon) Webb of Bloomington; and brother, Mikel (Sharon) Arnold of Johnston, Iowa. Danny was proud to have nine grandchildren, Justin, Dusty and Eli Hollingsworth, Cooper and Ty Webb, Cole, Lillie, Sadie and Clay Railey.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mikel Steven Arnold; and stepfather, John D. Humphrey.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St., Bloomington.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at The Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Memories of Danny and condolences to the family may be shared at www.thefuneralchapel.net.
Barbara J. Fortner
Barbara Jean (Voorhies) Fortner, 80, Bedford, died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Ferguson-Lee Chapel.
Bernard Smith
Bernard “Bud” Smith, 78, Bedford, died Wednesday. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Day & Carter Mortuary. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday at the mortuary. Arrangements by Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.
Robert McCain
Robert McCain, 90, Bedford, died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.
Oleta McCart
Oleta McCart, 86, Bedford, died Thursday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.