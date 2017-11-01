November 01, 2017

Dorothy (Ira) Sluder



Feb. 16, 1933 — Oct. 30, 2017

Dorothy Sluder, 84, of Mitchell, died at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at IU Health Hospice House.

Born Feb. 16, 1933, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Frank and Nellie May (Beavers) Ira. She married Richard Sluder on April 22, 1950 and he survives.

She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Bedford.

Surviving with her husband are four sons, Richard K. Sluder and wife Dian, Kevin L. Sluder and wife Patty, all of Bedford, Kim E. Sluder and Timothy P. Sluder and wife Tina, all of Mitchell; ten grandchildren, Candace Schofield of Bedford, Lara McGinness and husband Jason of Bedford, Missy Collingsworth and husband Shawn of Bedford, Sarah Evans of Bedford, Jessica Garrard and husband Michael of Bargersville, Robin Holmes and husband Ricky of Springville, Jennifer Sons and husband Greg of Bedford, Brandon Wiggington of Oolitic, Erik Sluder and wife Tawana of Bedford, and Alex Sluder of Bedford; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Morris, Roy and Morrell Ira; two sisters, Della Rose Peyton and Mary Franklin; and a daughter-in-law, Julie Sluder.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Nathan Sundt and Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Leatherwood Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at the First Baptist Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.