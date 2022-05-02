May 02, 2022

Nellie M. Mikels

May 01, 1925 — April 28, 2022

Nellie M. Mikels, 96, of Bedford, passed away at 5:48 pm, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus.

Born May 1, 1925, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Wesley and Edith (Cummings) Trogdon. She married Ralph Mikels, Jr. on September 15, 1943, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 1996.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Mikels’ Service Center and had worked at Evangelistic Faith Mission for 18 years. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church and the Bedford Medical Center Auxiliary.

Survivors include three daughters, Jody Hill (Wendell), Georgetta Vaught (Rick), and Patti Lane (Greg), all of Bedford; two sons, Steve Mikels (Donna) and Ed Mikels (Dale Lynn), both of Bedford; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Martha Black, of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Wayne, Wendell and George Trogdon; sisters, Mary Trodgon and Nora Todd; a granddaughter, Jamie Vaught a grandson, Ty Vaught and a son-in-law Clayton Williams

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 4th at the Free Methodist Church in Bedford with Rev. Darold Hill, and Rev. John Lane officiating. Burial will follow in Mundell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 3rd and from 9:00 am until the hour of service all at the Free Methodist Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

William Robert McDonald

Feb. 01, 1946 — April 30, 2022

William Robert McDonald, 76, of Mitchell, died at 4:45 am on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital.

Born February 1, 1946, in Bedford, he was the son of Wilbur and Crystal Bernice (Brown) McDonald. He married Carolyn Vest on August 2, 1969, and she survives. He retired after seventeen years from Paoli Walmart. He was a member of the Popcorn Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn; six children, Chris McDonald of Bedford, Patrick McDonald of Mitchell, Heather (Glen) Mattingly of Palmyra, Carmen Terry of Mitchell, Crystal (Justin) Asbery of Orleans, and Sara (Edwin) Ward of Mitchell; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Milly (Jim) Elliott of Bedford; and one niece, Elaine Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Patsy Clark.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon, on Wednesday, May 4th at the Orleans Christian Church with Pastor Tom Bostic officiating. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the hour of service on Wednesday, at the Orleans Christian Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Carl R. Gootee

March 15, 1945 — April 28, 2022

Carl R. Gootee, 77, of Bedford, passed away at his residence on April 28, 2022.

Born on March 15, 1945, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Oscar and Marie (Thomas) Gootee. He married Judy Abel on June 8, 1968 and she survives.

Carl was a 1963 graduate of Indianapolis Pike High School and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the grocery business, was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving to cherish the memory of Carl is his wife, Judy of Bedford; son, Scott (Vanessa) Gootee of Gulf Breeze, FL; daughter, Emily Eagan of Bedford; daughter-in-law, Bethany Godsey-Gootee of Bedford; grandchildren, Dillon Eagan, Katlyn Eagan, Marissa Gootee, Ashlyn Eagan, Amanda Gootee, Wilder Gootee, River Gootee, and Lexi Gootee; siblings, Don Gootee of Wyoming, Joe (Liz) Gootee of Kentucky, Marian Gootee of Indiana, Helen Gootee of Indiana, Bob (Anita) Gootee of Florida, and Greg Gootee of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Gootee in 2017; and two brothers, Frank and Paul Gootee.

The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30am with a memorial mass for Carl R. Gootee at 11:00am Thursday, May 5, 2022, all at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Bedford with Fr. Jegan Peter, Deacon Dave Reising and Deacon Tom Scarlett officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Honor Guard of the Gillen Post 33 of the American Legion. Following the mass a Celebration of Life will be held at the K of C Hall in Bedford. A private burial will be held later at the Coveyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul School Guardian Angel Fund in memory of Carl Gootee. Contributions may be made by phone at (812)275-6539 or by mailing a check to 1723 I Street, Bedford, IN 47421.

Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Gootee.

Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com

William Eugene “Gene” Standish

Nov. 12, 1933 — April 30, 2022

William Eugene “Gene” Standish, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Stone Bridge Health Campus, Bedford.

Born November 12, 1933, in Bedford, he was the son of Orville Carter and Mary Doris (Nicholson) Standish. He married Martha Jane Stevens on December 11, 1955, and she survives.

Gene was the owner and operator of Standish farm supply along side his wife Martha until they retired, and a stateside Veteran of the United States Army where he worked as a radio technician. He was a member of the Leatherwood Christian Church, serving on the board for over 40 years, many of those as church treasurer; member of the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association, recently receiving their lifetime achievement award; a lifetime farmer, receiving the Soil and Conservation Farmer award in 2008. Gene’s hobbies included restoring vintage tractors; playing with his two puppies, Sadie, and Sandy; tinkering in the garage; and collecting all sorts of tools. He was an avid race fan, both NASCAR and Indy Car.

Surviving to cherish Gene’s memory are his wife of 66 years, Martha; four daughters, Patty (Danny) Young, Barbara (Jeffery) Anderson, Sherri (Sam) Brock, and Shellie (Mark) Pritchett; five grandchildren, Chad (Kimberly) Brock, Heidi (Chris) Atchison, Christie (JR) Cummings, Leah (Andy) McLeod, and Tyler Anderson; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James K. Standish.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Leatherwood Christian Church, Bedford, with Pastor Jim Bowyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Leatherwood Christian Church Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by members of the American Legion Gillen Post #33.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leatherwood Christian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

Remembrances and condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com