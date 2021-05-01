May 01, 2021

John Wesley Russell

March 24, 1932 — April 29, 2021

John Wesley Russell, 89, of Mitchell, passed away at 3:27 PM on April 29, 2021 at IU Health Bedford.

He was born March 24, 1932 in Mitchell, IN, the son of Fay F. and Lucille (Hutchinson) Russell.

He married Roxie, Erma and Jenny and they all preceded him in death.

He worked twenty years as a superintendent at the Lawrence County Highway Department. He was a member of the Mitchell American Legion Post 250.

He is survived by one daughter, Becky Crosby of Mitchell; three sons, Mike Russell of Detroit, Jack Russell of North Vernon and Roger Russell (Sharon) of Mitchell; three step children, Dora Wittmer of Evansville, Larry Dixon of Mitchell and Phillip Dixon (Susan) of Oolitic; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wives; parents; two sons, Jimmy and Brian Russell.

The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home with Jim Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Mitchell Cemetery.

Friends are invited to visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ochstetrick.net

Edward M. Branum

April 07, 1936 — April 29, 2021

Edward M. Branum age 85 of Bedford passed away on Thursday April 29, 2021 at 6:51 AM at IU Health in Bedford.

He was born on April 7, 1936 in Bartlettsville, Kentucky to Edward and Viola Branum. He was married to his late wife, Emeline for 35 years and then married Carolyn R. Edwards on July 1, 1998 and she survives.

Ed ran and operated Wilson Locker in Brownstown for 25 plus years and was a professional meat cutter for over 40 years retiring in July of 2020. He was an avid bowler and loved to go dancing with his wife. He was a friend of Dr. Bob and Dr. Bill for 38 years of sobriety, he was loved and admired by many. He was a member of the Mitchell First Church of God.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Branum of Bedford, two sisters, Effie Johnson of Stinesville and Alice (Clyde) Dewiert of Dunn Reef, Indiana, two sons, Eddie Darrell (Tom) Branum and wife Betty of Kurtz, and Walter Barnum and wife Karen of Florida, Step-son, Mathanial Brown of Bedford, five sisters-in-law’s; Judy, Sherry, Branda, Cindy and Rebecca, brother-in-law; Rick (Diana) Kimanan, several grandchildren and great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Emeline, daughter, Connie, son, Terry and wife Becky Branum, granddaughter, Penny, two brothers, and mother-in-law, Marjorie Linton

Funeral services will be on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Mitchell First Church of God, burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens, with Dr. Robert Courson, officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time at Noon, at the Mitchell First Church of God.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.

Kenneth “Kenny” Ashley

Dec. 17, 1962 — April 25, 2021

Kenneth “Kenny” Ashley, 58, formerly of Mitchell, passed away at home in Seffner, Florida on Sunday, April 25.

In his early years, Kenny was a mechanic at Ashley’s, his parents’ gas station and wrecker service in Oolitic. He enjoyed woodworking and sketching.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanetta and Donald Ashley.

He is survived by his daughters, Stormi and Misty; brothers, Donnie and Darrin Ashley; sister, Donna Feliciano; grandchildren, Bekah and Josh; grandmother, Lorene Ashley; and several extended family members.

No services are planned at this time.

James “Jimmy” Lee Sweigart

Oct. 08, 1964 — April 28, 2021

James “Jimmy” Lee Sweigart, 56, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospice House of Bloomington.

He was born Oct. 8, 1964 in New Castle, Indiana, to James Sweigart and Jane (Lee) Davis.

Jimmy attended the First United Methodist Church and was a six-year member of the Tennessee National Guard. He was a retired large truck mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and riding his motorcycle.

Jimmy is survived by his son, J. Dalton Sweigart; two grandchildren; several cousins; and several aunts and uncles.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was chosen and there will be a virtual memorial service held at a later date.

Memorial contributions for Jimmy may be made to Bedford First United Methodist Church or Garden Villa.

Online condolences may be sent to www.FergusonLee.com

Mark Duane Workman

Sept. 30, 1959 — April 28, 2021

Mark Duane Workman, 61, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital.

Born September 30, 1959, in Bedford, he was the son of James Hubert and Dorothy Ruth (Mundy) Workman.

Mark had been employed at Indiana University and was an avid IU fan. He graduated from Mitchell High School in 1977.

Surviving are his daughter, Candace (Matthew) Medlock of Bedford; step-children, Mandie Gerkin of Bedford, Stephanie Gerkin of Bedford; father, James H. Workman of Mitchell; two grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn (Jim) Workman-Harkness of Mitchell, Mike Workman of Mitchel, Myra (Darren) Smith of Bedford.

His mother and partner, Patrick Enis, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Brian Bolton officiating. Burial will be in at Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com