May 01, 2020

Stuart W. Anderson

Jan. 01, 1952 — April 30, 2020

Stuart W. Anderson, 68, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born January 1, 1952 in Bedford, he was the son of Raymond and Kathleen (Moore) Anderson.

He was a Needmore High School graduate Class of 1970. Stuart retired from General Motors in 1998. He attended Fayetteville Baptist Church.

Surviving are his son, Jason (Erin) Anderson; daughter, Amanda (Shawn) Mansfield; seven grandchildren; one brother, Dale (Joy) Anderson; one sister, Susan Hanns; nieces, Lauren, Sarah, and Erin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Lilia.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Saturday, May 2, 2020 with Phil Thorne officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Marvin Ray Parks

June 01, 1945 — April 27, 2020

Marvin Ray Parks, 74, of Indianapolis, formally of Orleans, passed away at 9:55 AM on April 27, 2020 at Community Heart Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born June 1, 1945 in French Lick, IN, the son of Hermel Glenn Monroe and Rachel Irene (Mills) Parks. He married Jann (McClintock) Parks on July 1, 1967 and she survives.

He owned Parks Grocery in Orleans for seventeen years and worked thirty-three years for US postal service as a mail carrier. He was a member of the Orleans First Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. He graduated from Springs Valley High School, class of 1963.

He is survived by his wife of Indianapolis; one son, Dana Hermel Parks of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, David Rockchild III, Savannah, David Thomas, Marvin Ray, Brandon, Landon, Issac, William Franklin; four siblings, Barnetta Hendrix of French Lick, Herald Glenn of Indianapolis, Doris Emmons of French Lick and Chester Parks of Paoli.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Norma Wilson.

The graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Orleans with Reverend Michael Williams officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ochstetrick.net

Wencel R. Mull

Feb. 08, 1916 — April 28, 2020

Mr. Wencel R. Mull, age 104, of Lanesville, formerly of Salem, passed away Tuesday, April 28 at Harrison Healthcare in Corydon.

Mr. Mull was born February 8, 1916 in Washington County, Indiana the son of Alva and Mamie Hinds Mull. Wencel was a farmer most of his life in Washington County and worked as a machinist at Jeff Boat at the same time. He was a former member of Fort Hill Church of Christ and a current member of Corydon Church of Christ. He was also a former member of Pekin Saddle Club. He loved to deer hunt, ride horses, and watch car races, as he wanted to be a race car driver when he was younger.

Wencel was preceded in death by his wife: Marguerite M. Martin Mull, a brother: Cleo Mull, a sister: Louise Clark, and his parents.

He is survived by two daughters: Janey Jones of Salem and Roberta Sullivan of Corydon, three grandsons: Steve Sullivan (Susie) of New Salisbury, Scott Sullivan (Kevin) of Louisville, and Jason Jones (Shana) of Florida, four great-granddaughters: Rene Michael (Tim) of Floyds Knobs, Sara Sanon (Stanley) of Jeffersonville, Shauna Maxwell (Lenny) of Pekin, and Layah Jones of Florida, and three great-great-grandchildren: Semaj Sanon of Jeffersonville, Carman Maxwell of Pekin, and James Maxwell of Pekin.

Funeral services and burial in Crown Hill Cemetery will be private.

Friends may offer condolences at www.weathersfuneralhome.com