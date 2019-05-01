May 01, 2019

Michael Andis

June 17, 1952 — April 26, 2019

Michael Kenneth Andis, 66, of Bedford, passed away on April 26, 2019 at 3:25 AM at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington, after a year long illness.

He was born in Springville on June 17, 1952 to Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He was a welder foreman at Steel Tech in Mitchell.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Edwards; children, Holly (Matt) Scherschel, Dena Andis and husband Cory Terrell, Missy Andis and fiance Jeremy Gulley; step-children, Shawna Albertson, Nyoka Albertson, Cody Edwards; grandchildren, Danny Garland Jr., Tyson Garland, Heather Garland, Destinee Andis, Dakota Terrell, Dason Andis, Alexis Jones, McKenzie Jones; 6 step-grandchildren; two brothers, James Andis and David (Susie) Andis; three sisters, Janet Morrow, Teresa (Rick) Turner, and Bobbi (Bill) Perry; several nieces, nephews and cousins Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Janice Carol Kern and Donna Meadows.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, with Bro. Rick Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Bonnie Blackwell

Sept. 17, 1937 — April 29, 2019

Bonnie K. Blackwell, 81, of Bedford, died at 9:21 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Stonebridge Health Campus.

Born September 17, 1937, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Gordon and Ruth (Hillenburg) Stewart. She married Dean E. Blackwell on December 2, 1955 and he survives. She had worked as the office manager at Robert’s Studio in Bedford for many years. She later worked at Bedford National Bank. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bedford.

Survivors include her husband, Dean, of Bedford; a son, Brian Blackwell and wife, Jamie, of Bedford; a granddaughter, Erin Gratzer and husband, Jase, of Bedford; a grandson, Brandon Blackwell and wife, Terra, of Bedford; a great granddaughter, Raelynn Grace Blackwell, of Bedford; a great grandson, Miles Dean Blackwell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Bill Stewart and his wife, Sue.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Friday, May 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Bruce Ervin officiating. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, May 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Mary Robbins

Mary Doris (Lea) Robbins, 86, died April 28, 2019 with her family by her side.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 67 years, Bill Robbins; and parents, Ed and Liller Lea. All nine of her beloved older siblings, Emma, Lester, Rayburn, O.D., Doyle, Garland, Mattie, Calvin and Betty Jean also preceded her in passing.

Born and raised in Sparkman, Arkansas, she played on her high school’s women’s basketball team. After marrying Bill, the couple first settled in Malvern, Arkansas, and later spent 17 years in Bedford, Indiana before returning to Arkansas in retirement. Together, they enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling. Her friends from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Malvern, and from her high school days in Sparkman, brightened her entire adult life.

Among her many talents, Mary quilted dozens of blankets for her family and made the best sweet potato, lemon and coconut cream pies. Mary was an exceptional caregiver, whether she was tending her beautiful flower garden or rocking babies in the nursery on Sunday mornings at Mount Zion.

Most of all, she loved and cared for her children, Rex (Sandy) Robbins and Peggy (John) Thomas; her grandchildren, Jamie (Shawn) Nikirk , Brett (Jaclyn) Thomas, Megan (Brad) Weatherford, Kelly, Mary; and her great-grandchildren, Dalton, Dylan, Tori, Tobin, Jax, Stella and Weston.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Twin Rivers in Arkadelphia, and in the last few months at Stonebridge in Bedford, Indiana, as well as members of the congregation at Mt. Zion and their pastor, Doris Smead. Family and friends are invited to visit, remember and celebrate Mary’s life on Saturday, May 4 at 10 am with services to begin at 11 am at Ruggles Funeral Home in Arkadelphia. Local arrangements provided by Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.