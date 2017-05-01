May 01, 2017

Jean (Lee) Powell

Sept. 3, 1923 — April 28, 2017

Jean Powell, 93, of Bedford, died at 7:47 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bedford.

Born Sept. 3, 1923, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Robert B. Lee and Ruby (Wicker) Lee. She married Jack Powell in 1946; he preceded her in death in 1997.

Jean was a graduate of Bedford High School with the Class of 1943; she attended LPN School after that and worked as an EEG Technician at Bedford Regional Medical Center. She also had worked for Dr. Scherschel.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Bedford, and had been a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Surviving are her daughter, Jill Webb of Bedford; one brother, Bob M. Lee of Bedford; and one sister Ann Rittmeyer of Bedford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Jack.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at St. Vincent de Paul Church with Fr. Rick Eldred and Deacon Dave Reising officiating. Entombment will be in Cresthaven Mausoleum.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. today, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be considered to White River Humane Society, Bedford.

Knofel V. Mundy

March 20, 1934 — April 29, 2017

Knofel Vance Mundy, 83, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Garden Villa in Bedford.

Born March 20, 1934, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Paul Thomas and Eva Jane (Miller) Mundy. He married Loeda Williams June 27, 1953.

Knofel was employed 37 years at Carpenter Body Works, and then B.F. Goodrich. He retired from Otis Elevator.

Knofel was a 1952 graduate of Huron High School and a member of the First Church of God where he ushered 25 years.

Survivors include his wife, Loeda Mundy of Bedford; children, Kim (Phil) Johnson of Bedford and Jeff (Susan) Mundy of Bedford; grandchildren, Jayne Grider, Alyson Grider, Michael Mundy and Megan Gillespie; stepgrandchildren, Debbie Kerr and Steve Johnson; five great-grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janelle Grissom and Charlotte White.

His parents and brother, Nelson Mundy, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with The Rev. Trent Freed officiating. Burial will be in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and from noon until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Casketbearers: Lanny Williams, Kevin Lewis, Dallas Williams, Stephfan White, Brian Thompson and Steve Johnson.

Zackary J. McFarland

Nov. 19, 1959 — April 28, 2017

Zackary J. McFarland, 57, of Bedford, died Friday, April 28, at his residence.

Born Nov. 19, 1959, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Kenneth and Lois (Chastain) McFarland.

He was a respiratory therapist having worked in several hospitals. He was a member of the Odd Fellows. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

Survivors include his mother, Lois McFarland of Bedford; one sister, Denise, at home; five nieces and nephews, Teresa Caswell, Charles Garland Jr., Joseph Garland, Clayton Garland and Kenneth Garland; several great-nieces and great-nephews, and best friends, Dexter and Petunia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth; one sister, Jennifer Cady; and one brother, John Gail McFarland.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Ashley Dawn (Barnes) Harris

March 16, 1987 — April 27, 2017

Ashley Dawn (Barnes) Harris, 30, passed away April 27, 2017, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born March 16, 1987, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Berlin and Veronica (Trippany) Barnes. She married Tony Randall Harris May 21, 2007.

Ashley worked at Best Western Hotel in French Lick.

Survivors include her husband, Tony Harris of Bedford; children, Noah of Kentucky, Jayden and Korben of Bedford, Robert of Bedford, and Arianna of Madison; parents, Berlin and Veronica Barnes of Mitchell; siblings, Luanna Russell of Muncie, Daisy Barnes of Mexico, Mo., April of Bloomington, Kevin of Aurora, Stacey Barnes of Indianapolis, Cheri Barnes of Cale, David Barnes of Mitchell, and Jeremy Barnes of Mitchell.

Cremation has been chosen with no service.

Regina M. Stiles

Regina Marie (Cameron) Stiles, 49, Mitchell, died Saturday. Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Haverly Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.