March 01, 2022

Nancy Jean Lane Sallade

Jan. 23, 1935 — Feb. 27, 2022

Nancy Jean Lane Sallade, 87, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, in Bedford.

She was born January 23, 1935, in Evansville, Indiana, to Jesse A. and Edna C. Fields Lane. She married George J. Sallade on April 17, 1952, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2007.

Nancy was a graduate of Evansville Reitz High School. She loved American history, traveling and gardening. In earlier years, she became skilled in the violin. Nancy’s family was the center of her world and for most of her life, she was the loving matriarch and domestic engineer.

Surviving to cherish Nancy’s memory are her daughters, Jeanne S. (Mark H.) Criswell of Indianapolis, Ann Maxwell (Jeff Riegel) of Lawrence County and Elizabeth E. (Tom) Scholtes of Westfield; sons, George Christopher (Lisa) Sallade of Bedford and John Allen (Tammy) Sallade of New Palestine; grandchildren, Hannah Harris, Caleb Denney and Jarrod Sallade; and great grandchildren, Brielle, Darrell, Penelope, Theo and Alice.

Preceding Nancy in death were her parents; husband, George; brothers, John “Jack” Lane and Donald J. Lane; and sister, Elizabeth Lane.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford. Burial will follow in Lowder Cemetery, Springville, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Saturday at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Chicago, IL, or the Dementia Society of America, Doylestown, PA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com

Paula Maureen Schuley

Nov. 14, 1946 — Feb. 27, 2022

Paula Maureen Schuley, 75, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Monroe Hospital.

Born November 14, 1946, in Orange County, she was the daughter of Paul and Sarah (Ratliff) Abel. Paula married Charles Schuley March 31, 1966.

Paula had been a homemaker. She was a member of the Bryantsville Church of Christ for many years and currently a member of Work of God Church. She loved gardening and flowers. Paula especially loved spoiling her grandkids. She was a great Mom and Grammy.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Schuley of Bedford; daughter, Janet (James) Heil of Boyd, TX; grandchildren, Ashley Hoffman, Rachael Heil, Levi Heil, and Stephanie Heil; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Heil, Ellia Hoffman, Charles Hoffman, Copelynn Heil, and James Hoffman; sister, Judith Abel of Portage.

Her parents; son, David Edward Schuley; and siblings, Richard Abel and Linda Edwards preceded her in death.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3 at 1:00pm at Chastain Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Dwight Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at Bryantsville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Rita K. Norman

July 12, 1930 — Feb. 26, 2022

Rita K. Norman, 91, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Born July 12, 1930, in Heltonville, she was the daughter of Theodore and Nettie Katherine (Eddington) Lantz. She married Ervin Norman in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1988.

She retired as a case cleaner from General Motors. She was a member of the Heltonville Christian Church and enjoyed gardening and watching birds and squirrels. She was one of a kind and one of the strongest women you would ever meet.

Survivors include a son, Rick (Debbie) Norman, of Bedford; five grandchildren, Laura (Trent) Niflis, Drew (Amanda) Norman, Dylan (Mikayla) Norman, and Lisa (Jack) Hunt; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Lantz, of Bedford, Danny (Sherry) Lantz, of TX, and John Lantz, of IL; four sisters, Jean Ryan, of Oolitic, Karen Christl, Pamela (Eddie) Gonzelez, and Teddi Glenn, all of IL; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Randy Norman; a daughter, Jennifer Norman; a grandson, Ronnie Rainey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 5th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Millard Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Gilgal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the hour of service on Saturday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Kenneth L. Manion, Sr.

June 05, 1935 — Feb. 27, 2022

Kenneth L. Manion, Sr., 86, of Oolitic, passed away at 4:05 pm on February 27, 2022, at his residence.

Born June 5, 1935, in Oolitic, he was the son of Roy and Gladys (Vaughn) Manion. He married Bobbie Ann Brandenburg and she survives.

He retired from the U.S. Army. He worked for the Tulsa Sheriff’s Department then served as the Chief of Police in Glenpool, OK. Later, he started Professional Security Systems and lastly, he worked at the Fayetteville Store. He was a member of the East Oolitic Community Church, Gillen Post #33 American Legion, and Patriot Lodge #250 F & AM in Oolitic.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Ann, of Oolitic; four children, Kenneth L. Manion, Jr. and wife, Kathleen, of Sapulpa, OK, Diane Ritter-Baker, of Tulsa, OK, Christine Boos and husband, David, of Broken Arrow, OK, and Steven Manion and wife, Jessica, of Tulsa, OK; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Harold “Bearcat”, Morris, and Marvin; a sister, Louise Smith.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Millard Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, March 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Marion R. Tincher

Dec. 07, 1943 — Feb. 25, 2022

Marion R. Tincher, 78, of Avoca, passed away at 8:16 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Born December 7, 1943, in Linton, he was the son of Leonard and Elsie (Martindale) Tincher. He married Irma Gayle Lee on June 8, 1962, and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2017.

He retired as a die maker for General Motors and attended Grace Baptist Church in Springville. He was a devoted husband who loved his family.

Survivors include two sons, Brad Tincher and wife, Gayla, and Alan Tincher and wife, Angie, all of Springville; grandchildren, Heather Lynn and husband, Mark, Kelli Heil and husband, Andrew, Alana Miller and husband, Jacub, Alyssa Tincher, Aubrey Lynn, Asher Lynn, Charlotte Heil, Shelby Heil, and Cecil Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and three brothers, Ronald, Chester, and Larry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, March 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Rev. Bob Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Avoca Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 3rd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Florence L. Canada Carey

Feb. 17, 1921 — Feb. 27, 2022

Florence L. Canada Carey, 101, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at StoneBridge Health Campus in Bedford.

Born February 17, 1921 in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Welker and Luanna (Wagoner) Wright. She married Reverend Frank Canada September 14, 1936 and he preceded her in death February 7, 1978. Her second marriage was to Everett N. Carey who also preceded her in death.

Florence was a homemaker and a member of the Orleans Church of the Nazarene. She was a Godly woman and the best mother and grandmother ever. Florence loved her family, church, caring for flowers, and playing bingo. She and her husband, Frank used to renovate and rent houses.

Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Lou (Larry) McNabb of Mitchell; grandchildren, Greg (Richelle) Onley, Marsha (Kenny) Edwards, Don (JoDeana) McNabb, Michelle (Jeff) Scholl, Jeff (Marissa) Canada, and Jill and Jan; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Her parents; husbands; sons, Jerry Lee Canada and in childhood, Brenda’s twin brother, Roger Franklin Canada; and siblings, Mary Madgeline Craig, Ralph Wright, Ora Wright, Cora Mowie, Novella Wagner, Hazel Miles, Edith Hackler, Merlin Sipes and Opal Sipes preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Jerry Richardson officiating. Burial will be in Silverville Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Gifts: Orleans Church of the Nazarene

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com