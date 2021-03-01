March 01, 2021

Mary Lou Isom Hoagland

Sept. 19, 1944 — Feb. 25, 2021

Mary Lou Isom Hoagland, 76, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at her home.

Born September 19, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Stephen Escoe and Gladys Margaret (Stevens) Isom. She married Thomas G. Hoagland September 16, 1967.

Mary was a pharmacist and had been employed at Walgreens and CVS. She graduated from Mitchell High School in 1962 and received a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University.

Mary was a member of the Zionsville United Methodist Church and Psi Iota Xi sorority. She enjoyed reading, quilting, playing the piano, and loved being with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Thomas G. Hoagland of Zionsville; sons, Martin Stephen (Megan) Hoagland of Gallatin, Tennessee, Jonathan Isom (Melinda Rivera) Hoagland of Santa Rosa, California, William Thomas Hoagland of San Diego, California, Nathan Galloway Hoagland of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Josephine Rivera-Hoagland, Charline Rivera-Hoagland, Ansley Marie Hoagland, Riley Hoagland, and Elliott Hoagland; siblings, Stephen Escoe “Steve” (Candy) Isom II of Mitchell, Linda Jane Isom (Alan) Terrell of Rochester.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Liberty Baptist Cemetery. Jack Taylor will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Gloria (Fisher) Robertson

Gloria (Fisher) Robertson, 84, of Avon, died Thursday, Feb. 25. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary.