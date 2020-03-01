March 01, 2020

Roger Dale Neeley

July 14, 1948 — Feb. 28, 2020

Roger Dale Neeley (Dale to his friends, which were most who knew him), 71, of Brooksville FL, formerly of Bedford Indiana, died at 9:04 a.m. on February 28th in his Florida home.

He was born July 14th, 1948 in Jonesville, VA to Benjamin and Mabel (Roop) Neeley. He married Rita Deloris Sheeks on March 2nd,1968, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons: Brian Dale Neeley of Bedford and Jason Scott Neeley of Spring Hill, Florida; two brothers: Ben Neeley and Wendell Merle Neeley; three sisters: Carolyn Fortner, Diana Hall, and Kim Bertolino, all of Bedford, and one grandson, Noah Benjamin Neeley of Bloomfield. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli Denise Neeley.

Dale was a devoted family man, and cherished his family above all else. His other passions included hunting, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and travel.

A memorial service will be held at Cresthaven Memory Gardens at 2:00 p.m. on March 3rd, 2020.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eva L. (Moffatt) Powell

Feb. 24, 1930 — Feb. 28, 2020

Eva L. (Moffatt) Powell, 90, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at IU Health Bedford Hospital.

Born February 24, 1930, in West Baden, she was the daughter of Roscoe and Daisy (Moffatt) Terrell. She married Billy D. Powell April 17, 1949, and he survives.

Eva had worked at Travelers in Orleans, was a classroom aide at Emerson School, and retired from Burris School as the library aide. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where she played the piano for many years. Eva graduated from West Baden High School in 1947. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and doing volunteer work in the community. Eva was well known for her prized winning persimmon puddings.

Survivors in include her husband, Billy Powell of Mitchell; sons, Randy (Barbara) Powell of Mitchell and Jeffrey (Carol) Powell of Bedford; Son-In-Law, Jack (Jeanette) Taylor of Orleans; grandchildren; Dustin (Rachel) Powell of Petersburg, Jason (Erin) Powell of Zionsville, J.D. (Crystal) Powell of Bedford, Darin (Allie) Powell of Bedford, Drew Ragsdale of Bedford, Kirsten Becker of Fishers, Chantel (Brandon) Cooper of Newburgh, and Chad (Gretchen) Taylor of Clarksville, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Aaron Carlisle, Deacon Powell, Laurel Powell, Jacqui Powell, Ava Powell, Adrianna Powell, Ainsley Powell, Nolan Powell, Ellia Becker, Leighton Becker, Graham Becker, Bennett Cooper, Christian Cooper, Allie Cooper, and Adeline Taylor; sister, Elsie (Wayne) Carnes of West Baden Springs.

Her parents; sister, Linda Self; daughter, Rhonda Lynne Taylor; infant son, Brian Duane Powell; granddaughter, Melissa Taylor; and great grandson, Ethan Powell preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will be in Liberty Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center and from 9:30 p.m. until the service on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial Gifts: Liberty Bapitst Church

Family and friends may express online condolences at chastainfuneralhome.com

Shirley Bonnetti Smitson

Nov. 11, 1939 — Feb. 28, 2020

Shirley Bonnetti Smitson, 80 of Paoli, passed away at her home February 28, 2020. She was born November 11, 1939 to parents, Hubert R. & Alice Bernice (Groff) Bennett. She married Ronald “Ray” Smitson 60 years ago on October 24, 1959. Shirley was a homemaker and of Christian faith.

Survivors include her Husband; Ronald “Ray” Smitson of Paoli, Sons; Duane Smitson and Tracy Smitson both of Paoli, Daughter; Penny Clifton of Paoli, 13 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild, Sister; Joanne Richardson of Marengo.

Shirley is preceded in death by: her parents, son- Steven Smitson, sisters- Belva Lee Jones and Peggy Sue Caple and brothers- Wayne Bennett and David Bennett, and 1 grandson.

Visitation will be from 10am-1pm Monday, March 2, 2020 at McAdams Mortuary. Funeral will follow at 1pm. Burial will be in Paoli Community Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcadamsmortuary.com

Dallas R. “Dally” Swafford Jr.

Jan. 31, 1953 — Feb. 27, 2020

Dallas R. “Dally” Swafford Jr., age 67 passed away Thursday February 27, 2020.

Dallas was born in Bloomington, Indiana January 31, 1953 to Madonna and Dallas Swafford Sr. He attended Bloomington High School, he then joined the army in July of 1972 where he served until he was honorably discharged in 1976. He spent the majority of his deployment in Germany.

Dally went on to spend several years working with Madonna at the Flower Patch. He then worked at Vectren until retirement. Dallas was an active member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge, and Amvets where he was a well loved patron.

Dallas was a man that could light up a room and be the life of a party. He had a big heart and would do anything for anybody and loved spending time with his vast groups of friends, family, and his grandbabies. He loved his dog Tucker who was his whole world. He enjoyed golf. He worked hard maintaining his flower beds after his moms passing and took great pride in his yard.

Dallas was preceded in death by both parents, Madonna and Dallas Sr, his brother in law Tom Tilley, and his beloved dog Houston.

Survivors include his sister Linda Tilley, his dog Tucker, and the many lucky people whom his life has touched.

Come celebrate his life and share your memories. Visitation will be Monday, March 2nd from 4-8pm and Tuesday, March 3rd from 10-11 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington, Indiana. Services will immediately follow at 11am at The Funeral Chapel with burial at Valhalla Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at thefuneralchapel.net

Sharon Lee (Woodruff) Parks

Nov. 17, 1939 — Feb. 28, 2020

Sharon Lee (Woodruff) Parks, 80, of Spencer, passed away at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Sharon was born in Lebanon, Indiana on November 17, 1939 to Bennie Woodruff and Ruth Joan (Northern) Woodruff. Sharon was a 1958 graduate of Spencer High School. Sharon retired as a hairdresser and as the secretary of Economic Development and the Owen County Chamber of Commerce. She was a longtime member of the Spencer Methodist Church. Sharon loved sewing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond S. Parks, children, Michael Parks, Jaye Parks, Ben Parks, grand-dogs, Coco, Laney, Abby, Lilly, Sauske, sisters, Benetta Lee, Dixie Sue Hedrick, Peggy and husband Keith Hawkins, Nancy and husband Richard Todd, Janice Snapp, Marianne Woodruff, Amy Jackson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Michael Woodruff and Donald Woodruff.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at West & Parrish & Pedigo Funeral Home, 105 North Montgomery Street, Spencer. Dr. Diane Wells and Rev. Louis Crouch will officiate. Burial will follow in Chambersville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the I.U. Hospice of Bloomington or the Bennie J. and Joan R. Woodruff Scholarship Fund, both through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westparrishpedigo.com.

Eugene W. Fowler

Eugene W. Fowler, 98, of Bloomington, died Thursday. Arrangements are pending at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington.