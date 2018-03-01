March 01, 2018

John David Lane

Dec. 10, 1956 — Feb. 26, 2018

John David Lane went home to be with his Lord on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

He was born on Dec. 10, 1956, in Bedford, the youngest child of Loren and Mary (Stigall) Lane.

John was a 1974 graduate of Oolitic High School. He was a member of the Grace Full Gospel Church.

He was employed with Republic Services of Bloomington.

John had a passion for singing, having a pure tenor voice. He was past member of the Sonshiners, Soul Searchers, White River Gospel Band and various church choirs.

John’s personality would light up a room. He was a jokester to all he came in contact with. He enjoyed cooking for family and friends, giving gifts and playing Santa, bowling, and he absolutely loved classic cars.

Survivors include his wife Mary; a stepson, Shane McDonald of Bedford; son, Jaron and daughter-in-law Lindsey of Bedford; his mother, Mary of Bedford; brother, George Gilbert and wife Sonjia of Syracuse; sisters, Linda Narvell and husband Vernie of Salem and Nancy Dorsett, Paul Dorsett, of Bedford; many nieces and nephews; his special fur babies and grand fur babies; and honorary children, Mike and Deb.

He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Lane and stepdaughter, Lindsey Prunty.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, at the Grace Full Gospel Church with Pastor Brent O’Neal and Pastor David Ferry officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3- 8 p.m. on Friday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Memorial contributions can be made to White River Humane Society, 3511 Pumphouse Road, Bedford, IN 47421.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Glenda Sue Bowles

Oct. 10, 1961 — Feb. 27, 2018

Glenda Sue Bowles, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at her residence.

Born Oct. 10, 1961, in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of William “Marvin” Bowles Jr. and Angela Rose Bowles.

Glenda had earned an Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Glenda was known for her strong Christian faith as witnessed by her commitment to spreading the gospel and the gift of healing. Glenda gave so much love and attention to her family and all the people who touched her life. She will be sadly missed although she will be reunited with Dad, Natasha, and all those who went before her.

Surviving are her mother, Angela Bowles of Bedford; four sisters, Janice Somers, Rhonda (Garry) Weldon, Gail (Jim) Moore and Kelly (Lyn) Hanner; nieces, Alicia Phillips, Kara (Cody) Hearth, Jessica Moore, Abbie Moore and Ashlyn Hanner; one nephew, Josh Hanner; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews, Gracie, Lane, Clayton, Makinzy, Maci, Faith and Brantley.

She was preceded in death by her father, William “Marvin” Bowles Jr., and one niece Natasha Stillions.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Father Rick Eldred and Deacon Dave Reising officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Pallbearers are Janice Somers, Rhonda Weldon, Gail Moore, Kelly Hanner, Alicia Phillips and Kara Hearth.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Ronald Kenneth Hughett

July 8, 1941 — Feb. 28, 2018

Ronald Kenneth Hughett, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Bloomington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born July 8, 1941, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Theophilus and Sleta (Hodges) Hughett. He married Virginia Sue Tanksley June 28, 1963.

He had been employed by the City of Bloomington, the City of Mitchell, and retired as a pastry chef for JayC Bakery. Ronald graduated from Mitchell High School in 1961.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Hughett of Bloomington; children, Brian (Cathy) Hughett of Bedford, Kathy Hughett of Bedford, and Kevin Hughett of Bedford; grandchildren, Brittany Hughett, Joseph Hughett and Ashley Hughett; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond Hughett of Orangeville.

His parents and brother, Michael Hughett, preceded him in death.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, at Mitchell Cemetery with Pastor Jim Tritle officiating.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Friday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.