March 01, 2017

Sharon K. (Quillen) Staley



April 14, 1943 — Feb. 28, 2017

Sharon K. Staley, of Oolitic, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Born April 14, 1943, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Earl Quillen and Ruby (Black) Pritchard. She married Raymond L. Staley on Oct. 9, 1965, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2011.

She was a skilled worker retiring from Ford Visteon. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was a woman who was loved by all. She was caring, loving and sacrificing to all.

Survivors include four children, Cindy Hester, Tina Sparks, Brian Staley and Curtis Staley; three sisters, Florence Walls, Joan Bowman and Debbie Miller; two brothers, Donald Pritchard and Ronald Pritchard; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Dana Staley, a sister, Donna Bell; and a brother, Bill Quillen.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Phil Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Regena Glee (Thacker) Harrison



June 6, 1938 — Feb. 23, 2017

Regena Glee Harrison, 78, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at her residence.

Born June 6, 1938, in Cumberland County, Ky., she was the daughter of Otis and Plumie Mae (Young) Thacker.

Regena was a registered dietician and had been employed at Mitchell Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Survivors include her children, Judy (David) Sulak of Mishawaka, Glenn (Susan) Harrison of Ogden Dunes, and Barbara Turcze of East Chicago; the father of her children, Thomas Harrison of Portage; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Charles (Sharon) Thacker of Griffith, and James (Carol) Thacker of Bedford.

Her parents and siblings, Lucille Wilson, Letha Johnson, and Nelson Thacker, preceded her in death.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Brother Tom Bostic officiating. Burial will be in Lawrenceport Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.

Fusa Ross



Feb. 8, 1920 — Feb. 24, 2017

Fusa Ross, 97, formerly of Mitchell and Japan, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Born Feb. 8, 1920, in Tokyo, Japan, she was the daughter of Nakano Sukesaburo and Katori Koma. She married William Lawrence Ross in Sapporro, Japan, on May 5, 1952, and he preceded her in death Aug. 29, 1978.

Mrs. Ross was a strong and independent woman with a great faith in God and was a member of the Jacob Finger United Methodist Church. She worked tirelessly as an Army wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved caring for her family and took special care of her husband when diagnosed with cancer.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and working jigsaw puzzles. She had a love of birds and bird watching, all things floral, and hot tea. She was an avid anglophile and loved watching PBS.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara (Randy) Perry of Casey, Ill.; son, Robert (Cheri) Ross of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren, Tabitha (Jay) Wycoff, Kristin (Rick) Calentine, John (Daeng) Hirsch, Jerrod (Heather) Bales, Sarah (Sean) Adams, Seth (Alexia) Ross, and Kaitlin Perry; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents; husband; and brothers, Nakano, Masao, and Nakano Sukesaburo, preceded her in death.

At her request, a private family funeral service will be conducted in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Mark Copley officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com.

Markwell Funeral Home in Casey, Ill., assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.