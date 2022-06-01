June 01, 2022

William Darrell “Robbie” Robinson

March 22, 1957 — May 27, 2022

William Darrell “Robbie” Robinson,65, of Mitchell, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.

Born March 22, 1957, in Bedford, he was the son of William D. Robinson Sr. and Barbara B. (Gennett) Robinson.

Robbie was a graduate of Mitchell High School with the class of 1975 and retired from Lehigh Cement as a heavy equipment operator. He was an independent, self-sufficient and incredibly hard working man.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his children; Will Robinson and Elisabeth Robinson; mother, Barbara Robinson; longtime companion, Anita Munichiello; Sister, Amanda (Chris) Lyons; brother, Matthew Wayne (Kim) Robinson.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life to take place later.

The arrangements are under the direction of Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

Betty L. “Betty Lou” (Crane) Baker

July 25, 1951 — May 30, 2022

Betty L. “Betty Lou” (Crane) Baker,70, of Springville, passed away at 3:35 pm on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Methodist Hospital due to complications of a stroke.

Born July 25, 1951, she was the daughter of Charles and Icey (Gilpin) Crane of Oolitic. She married Paul A. Baker on October 24, 1969, in Oolitic. She worked at RCA after high school for a few years and then was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. In 2000, she and her husband, Paul, started their own business, Indiana Door & Hardware Specialties in Bloomington, IN.

She was a member of the Shiloh Church in Eureka, IN. She lived every day for her family. She made friends everywhere she went and was loved by all who knew her. She lit up the room with her beautiful smile and generous heart. If you knew her, you also knew her kids and grandkids. They were her pride and joy.

Survivors include her husband, Paul, of Springville; a son, Troy (Kristina) Baker; a daughter, Trisha (Brad) Magnus, all of Springville; brothers, Charlie (Debbie) Crane, of Bedford, Dave Crane (Kevin Rottet), of Bloomington; grandchildren, Drew, Evan, Abigail, Cole, and Audrey, all of Springville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carolyn Banks.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Saturday, June 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastors John and Kay Pruett officiating with additional words by Wayne Caswell. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Dinner will be served at Shiloh Church in Eureka following the burial service. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 3rd and from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Saturday, at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Amanda Sue Arbuckle

Nov. 17, 1957 — May 30, 2022

Amanda Sue Arbuckle, 64, of Bedford, passed away on May 30, 2022 at her residence.

Born November 17, 1957, she was the daughter of Ronald D. Arbuckle and Marilyn (Bailey) Trusty.

Amanda was retired from General Motors.

Surviving to cherish Amber’s memory is her daughter, Bailey Arbuckle; two grandchildren, Kayden Meadows and Macy Inman; long time companion, Roger Allen Pemberton; one sister Rhonda (Billy) Ryan; and one brother, Donnie (Karman) Arbuckle.

Amanda was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has been chosen with a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements for Amanda Sue Arbuckle have been entrusted to Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford.

Tina Louise Benham

July 07, 1959 — May 30, 2022

Tina Louise Benham, 62, formerly of Orleans, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital.

Born July 7, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of William and Patricia (Beasley) George. She married Philip Lee Benham December 12, 2020.

Tina worked for the Older Americans Service Corporation. She loved crocheting, sewing, horses, and her dog Bella.

Surviving are her husband, Philip Lee Benham of English; children, Sarah Elizabeth (Stephen Dickey) Tussey of Paoli, Amanda Michelle (Andrew) Parks of Jasper, Jessica Dawn (Ben) Smothers of Orleans; grandchildren, Hannah Tussey, Jada Tussey, Liam Parks, Ryan Smothers, and Lillian Smothers; great-grandson, Anderson Skinner; and sister, Cheryl (David) Guthrie of Orleans.

Her parents preceded her in death.

There will be a graveside service 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3 at Mitchell Cemetery.

Helen “Marie” (Barnett) Prince

June 21, 1950 — May 30, 2022

Helen “Marie” (Barnett) Prince, 71, of Heltonville, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her residence.

Born June 21, 1950, in Marion Co., she was the daughter of Bobby S. and Helen (Hutchinson) Barnett. She married Stephen Prince and he survives.

She was a clerk at Premier Health Care and a member of Donica Church of God. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping with her husband, Steve.

Survivors include her husband, Stephen Prince, of Heltonville; two daughters, Tonya Cunningham (Shawn), of Nashville, TN and Teresa Sons, of Bedford; grandchildren, Miranda Cunningham (Robert), Sarah Panozzo (Danny), Amanda Alcorn (Kyle), Gabriel Sons (Michelle); great-grandchildren, Lilly, Sophie, Logan, Aubrey, Ava, Annabel, Berkleigh, Knox, Bennett, Colton, and Payton; brothers, Benny Barnett (Mary) and James Barnett (Denise); a sister, Mary Lou Prince (Carl); several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, June 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Brother Kendall Hendrickson and Pastor Jason Welch officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

