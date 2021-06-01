June 01, 2021

Jennifer Loreen Krebbs

Dec. 28, 1964 — May 27, 2021

Jennifer Loreen Krebbs, 56, of Nashville, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born December 28, 1964 in Camp Lejeune , North Carolina, she was the daughter of Fred and Janet (Ragan) Carter.

She was an area coordinator for Indiana University and attended Gnaw Bone Wesleyan Church.

Surviving relatives include: her husband, William Krebbs whom she married on July 4, 2002; one son, James Douglas Egan, Jr. (Alma) of Nashville; two stepsons, Brandon Scott Krebbs (Stacy) of Hendricksville and Derek James Krebbs (Larissa) of Bedford; her father, Fred Carter (Edna) of Bloomfield; mother, Janet Carter of Bloomington; her siblings, Dennis Brady Carter of Bloomfield, Dale Travis Carter of Bloomfield, Laura Lee Carter of Bloomington and Lisa Lou New of Bloomfield; and 5 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield, with Rev. Bob England officiating. Interment will follow in Chambersville cemetery near Spencer.

Public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the family are available at www.jenkinsfuneralhomes.com

Tommy R. Lewis

Feb. 15, 1939 — May 29, 2021

Tommy R. Lewis, 82, of Paoli, passed away May 29, 2021 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

He was born February 15, 1939 in Mishawaka to parents, Don C. & Clara (Luke) Lewis. He married Frances M. Stillions June 3, 1960. Tommy was a retired Indiana State Policeman.

Survivors include his Wife, Frances M. Lewis of Paoli; Son, Christopher Lewis of Bedford; Daughter, Terry Lankford-Peabody of Paoli; 3 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren.

Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don Lewis Jr. and Jerry Lewis; sisters, Beverly Painter and Mary Comer.

A graveside service will be 1pm Saturday June 5, at Paoli Community Cemetery. Brother Harvey McAdams will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcadamsmortuary.com

Roberta Jon Williams

Sept. 15, 1942 — May 27, 2021

Roberta Jon Williams, age 78, of Union, IN, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side, on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

She was born September 15, 1942 in Patoka, IN to Lester and Carmen Myrick.

Roberta worked as a teacher, a journalist, an entrepreneur, and a legal secretary. She was a writer, poet, musician, artist and an avid gardener. Roberta was a member of the Brenton Chapel Church of Christ.

A loving wife of 58 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Roberta is survived by her husband Ross, daughters Rea Kersey & Rachelle Stevens, grandchildren Mallie Demaree, Will & Josef Kersey, and Elliot Stevens, and great grandchildren Sophia, Mariah, Jada, and Leah.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lou Ann Cover.

Funeral services will be held at Noon EST on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Brenton Chapel Church of Christ in Petersburg, IN, with burial to follow at Union Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00am EST until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in honor of Jonnie to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, with both the mailing address and weblink available on the funeral home website.

O.D. Harris Funeral Home in Petersburg, IN is entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made at odharrisfuneralhome.com