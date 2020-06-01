June 01, 2020

Mary A. Baker

Jan. 30, 1942 — May 30, 2020

Mary A. Baker age 78 of Mitchell passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 4:36 Am at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

She was born on January 30, 1942 in Crawford County to Marie Alice (Dukes) Patton. Mary previously worked at Essex, PTG and Dana Corporation in Mitchell, she also was a cook at Spring Mill Inn Sate Park and Dunn Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of the Bride of Christ Fellowship and previously attended Lighthouse Church of Christ in Bedford.

Survivors include three sons, Rex (Jessie) Kennedy of Mitchell, Randy (Tyra) Kennedy of Silverville and Robert Kennedy of Yuma, Arizona, 10 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Harold Lee Kennedy, three sisters, Ruth, Dorothy, and Barbara, one brother, Gene, her companion, John York

Funeral services will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00 Pm at Cresthaven Funeral Home, burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Hardinsburg.

Visitation will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 from 11:00 Am until service time at 1:00 Pm at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Phillip Max Tincher

Dec. 23, 1938 — May 29, 2020

Phillip Max Tincher, 81, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born December 23, 1938, in Bryantsville, he was the son of Curtis and Iva (Chapman) Tincher. He married Marlene A. Smith May 5, 1961.

Phillip served as Chief of the Mitchell Police Department and retired July 1, 1985, with 20 years and three days of service. He then was employed by the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and retired April 1, 2011 as a driver examiner. Phillip was a charter member of Spring Mill Lodge Fraternal Order of Police No. 172, and was a charter member and past president of the Mitchell Police Merit Board.

Phillip was an IHSAA basketball official for 25 years. He graduated from Huron High School in 1957 and was a charter member and first president of the Lawrence County Humane Society. Phillip was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963, and was a member of American Legion Post No. 250 and a member the American Legion Post No. 250 Honor Guard.

Surviving are his wife, Marlene Tincher of Mitchell, sons, Timothy L. (Lisa) Tincher of Lebanon, Phillip C. (Christie) Tincher of Indianapolis, grandchildren, Rachel E. Glass, Timothy P. Tincher, and Kinley M. Tincher, siblings, Doris Sheeks of Mitchell, Mae Lou Howard of Mitchell, Daniel C. Tincher of Mitchell, Gerry L. Tincher of Mitchell, brother-in-law, Roy L. “Bud” (Linda) Smith of Bedford, several nieces and nephews.

His parents and brother and sister-in-law, Roy D. and Martha Tincher, preceded him in death.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Adam Ahern, Deacon Dave Reising, and Bro. Roy “Bud” Smith officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Affairs Post No. 9107.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Chastain Funeral Home and Cremation Center. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial Gifts: St. Mary’s Catholic Church or American Legion Post No. 250 Honor Guard

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

John Franklin Roach

March 05, 1943 — May 29, 2020

John Franklin Roach, 77, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born March 5, 1943, in Orangeville, he was the son of Glenwood and Marie (Tuell) Roach. He married Diane Lea Hawk November 12, 1977, and she preceded him in death April 16, 2019.

John was employed 30 years at Reynolds Inc., was owner of John’s Appliance Repair, and a member of International Operators Union No. 181. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and flying.

John was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post No. 250.

Survivors include his children, Bryan Keith (Bridget) Roach of Bedford, Johnna “Jody” Faulconer and Dale Clouse of Paoli, Barry Lynn (Polly) Roach of Tunnelton, J. T. Roach and Brandy Hulett of Orleans, Charlotte and Sean Scoggins of Orleans, 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, siblings, Jim Roach of French Lick, Michael Roach of French Lick, Patricia Mattox of Orleans, and Glenda Farnsley of Sellersburg.

His parents; wife; daughter, Sarah Roach; and siblings, Anthony “Rex” Roach, Robert Dean Roach, Tracy Lynn Roach, and Sue Roach, preceded him in death.

Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Howarden Glen Wells

Feb. 26, 1939 — May 29, 2020

Howarden Glen Wells, 81, of Nashville, passed away peacefully at his home after a long illness on May 29, 2020. He was born February 26, 1939 in Paoli to parents Ayles & Iva (Mauck) Wells. He married Jayne Gilliatt October 20, 1958. He was a self-employed building contractor and was of Jehovah Witness faith.

Survivors include his Wife- Jayne Wells of Nashville, Daughter- Roxane Neibert & spouse, Kim of Nashville, Son- Tracy Wells & spouse, Joyce of Bedford, Brother- Gerald Wells of Minnesota, 4 Grandchildren, and 6 Great Grandchildren.

Howarden is preceded in death by his parents and siblings- Ayles Wells Jr., Margaret Lund, Maxine Nicholson, Doyle Wells, Glendon Wells and Chet Wells.

A graveside service will be 12 noon Tuesday, June 2 at Concord Cemetery. McAdams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcadamsmortuary.com

John A Myers

John A Myers, 87, of Bedford, died Friday, May 29. Graveside rites will be at noon on Saturday at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown. Arrangements by Cresthaven Funeral Home.