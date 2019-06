June 01, 2019

James Kelly

James Floyd “Jim” Kelly, 60, of Bedford died Monday. No services are planned. Arrangements by Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Rosalie Roberts

Rosalie June (Brooking) Roberts, 91, of Bedford, died Thursday. Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Mortuary.