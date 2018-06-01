June 01, 2018

Donna L. (Foddrill) Holler



Feb. 13, 1947 — May 30, 2018

Donna L. (Foddrill) Holler, 71, of Bedford, was relieved from her earthly afflictions as she entered her heavenly home at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at her residence.

Born Feb. 13, 1947, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Albert ‘Bert’ and Lavella (Craig) Foddrill. She married David Holler on May 18, 1985, and he survives.

She retired from NWSC Crane as an explosives handler. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church and a former member of Dive Christian Church.

She was the founder of the Lawrence County Chapter of the Spinal Cord Society and one of the founding members of Southern Indiana Center for Independent Living.

Survivors include her husband, David of Bedford; children, Lora Joyner and husband Greg of Bedford and James Courtright and wife Stephanie of Mitchell; stepchildren, Angela McKelvey of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Mike Holler and wife Teresa of Bedford and Jennifer Holler of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, LaDawn Joyner, Lynnae Birchfield, James and Paige Courtright, and Gavin, Miles, Riley, Michaela and Colton Holler; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pam Neeley, Patty Martin and husband Mike and Sondra Hubbard and husband David; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 3, in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Brother Greg Eads officiating. Burial will follow in Dive Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Saturday and from noon until the service on Sunday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the International Spinal Cord Society, Operation Christmas Child, Hope Resource Center or Life Pantry.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Murle E. Taylor



Oct. 29, 1945 — May 29, 2018

Murle E. Taylor, 72, Heltonville, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 29, 1945, in Bedford, to Wilbur and Goldie (Lewis) Taylor. On June 4,1966, he married Patty Mitchell and she preceded him in death Jan. 17, 2013.

He worked and retired from Evans Limestone Company in Bedford. He loved spending time with his grandkids, from fishing to family outings. He was not only a papaw, but a friend.

Surviving are his two sons, Randall Taylor and Robert (Michelle) Taylor; four grandchildren, Ashley (Kasey) Martin, Aston Taylor, Dustin Taylor and Shanda Garland; one great-granddaughter, Maddelyn Garland; three brothers, Gale Taylor, Carl Taylor and John Taylor; and two sisters, Ruth Taylor and Mary Pruett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and four brothers, Dale, Dean, Danny Lloyd and Wayne Taylor.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home in Heltonville with Brother Tom Turpin officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Rhonda (Wilder) Lynn



Rhonda (Wilder) Lynn, 69, Bedford, died Wednesday, May 30. Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by Cresthaven Funeral Home, Bedford.