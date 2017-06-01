June 01, 2017

Karen Sue Esboldt

May 2, 1972 — May 30, 2017

Karen Sue Esboldt, 45, of Mitchell, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, Bedford.

Born May 2, 1972, in Hammond, she was the daughter of Bernard and Arlene (Kocur) Esboldt.

She was a graduate of Munster High School with the Class of 1990.

Karen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mitchell.

Surviving are her parents, Bernard and Elizabeth Esboldt; one brother, Martin Esboldt; two step-siblings, Joshua Shope and Samantha (Jay) Modi; cousin, Rob Esboldt and Donald Wheatcraft; aunts, Sue Esboldt and Sharon Cook; and uncles, Martin (Sandi) Homan and David (Patti) Homan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Arlene; uncle, Robert Esboldt; aunt, Sharon Esboldt; and grandparents, Emmett and Celia Esboldt, and Walter and Esther Kocur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Father Darvin Winters and Deacon Dave Reising officiating. Burial will be in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, in memory of Karen S. Esboldt.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.