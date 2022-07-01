July 01, 2022

Jerrod M. Bales

Feb. 12, 1977 — June 29, 2022

Jerrod M. Bales, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 3:52 pm, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at I. U. Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born on February 12, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Michael Bales and Cheri (Adkins) Ross. He married Heather Stancombe on August 8, 1999, and they had two daughters, Hannah, and Jenna.

He worked in Contractor Services for Lowe’s. He enjoyed basketball, football, golf, baseball and was an avid IU fan. He was an amazing husband and father; he loved his family fiercely. He was a generous guy, that would go out of his way to help, he wanted to make you smile, and always had a joke to tell and a hug for anyone that needed it. Jerrod was a generous man, and his final wish was to be an organ donor, his gift will help many others live on.

Survivors include, his wife Heather of Bedford, two daughters, Hannah Bales and Jenna Bales, both of Bedford, his mother, Cheri Ross of Texas, his father, Michael Bales and wife Robin of Florida, Kristin Calentine and husband Rick of Bedford, Sarah Adams and husband Shawn of Mitchell, Seth Ross and wife Elixia of Virginia, Jimmy Bales and wife Alexis of Indianapolis, Andy Bales and his fiancé Kim of Tennessee, several nieces and nephews, step grandparents, Jimmy and Jeanine Wray of Mitchell and in-laws, Mike and Donetta Kline of Bedford.

He was preceded by, stepfather, Robert Ross, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Mundell Christian Church with Pastor John Wisley officiating. Burial will follow in Mundell Christian Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, July 1st and from Noon until the hour of the service on Saturday at Mundell Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jerrod to Bedford Boys and Girls Club or White River Humane Society.

Linda P. Edwards

Sept. 07, 1948 — June 30, 2022

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at I.U. Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer.

She graduated Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.

Survivors include a daughter, Ashea Williams and husband, Doug, of Bedford; two grandsons, Robert and Owen Williams both of Bedford; three siblings, Shari Mundy and her husband Sam of Bedford, William “Bill” Folmer, III and his wife Rhonda of Bedford, and Jo Ann McPherson and her husband Jim of Hardinsburg, IN; her nephew and nieces, William Folmer, IV and his family, Kessiah Willis and her family, and Nakia McPherson and her fiancé, Jarrid Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Lois Folmer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 7th at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with Father Jegan Peter and Deacon Dave Reising officiating. Burial will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, July 6th at the Day & Carter Mortuary. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Clifford C. Emmons

May 06, 1937 — June 29, 2022

Clifford C. Emmons, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 2:15 pm on June 29, 2022, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital.

Born May 6, 1937, in Jackson Co., IN, he was the son of Clyde and Ida (Baker) Emmons. He married Frances Dunn on October 16, 1954, and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2020.

He retired from General Electric as a tool and die maker and was a member of the Restoration Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include four daughters, Pamela Jo Deckard and husband, Steven, of Bloomington, Camela Emmons, of Oolitic, Angela Moore and husband, Richard, of Shoals, and Kimberly Cook and husband, Steven, of Odon; three sons, Gregory Emmons, of Bedford, Timothy Emmons and wife, Latasha, of Panama City, FL, and Scott Emmons and wife, Jonetta, of Bedford; seventeen grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two brothers, Ollie and Doyle Emmons; five sisters, Clara Mae Emmons, Geneva McKnight, Gladys Blair, Sarah Floyd, Laura Stanton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastors Kevin Hancock, Mark Thompson and Gary Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the Leatherwood Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the Restoration Church of the Nazarene.

Paul W. ‘Joe Bud’ Snow

Dec. 21, 1936 — June 29, 2022

Paul W. ‘Joe Bud’ Snow, 85, of Belleview, FL, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Florida.

Born December 21, 1936, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Ralph and Margaret (Myers) Snow. He married Bonnie L. Elrod on August 2, 1958, and she preceded him in death.

He had worked as a parts salesman for Mullis Petroleum.

Survivors include a son, Michael Snow and wife, Deborah, of Belleview, FL; a granddaughter, Michelle Ann Snow, of Ocala, FL; his companion, Carole Baker; a sister, Grace Slowey, of Bedford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Betty Graber.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor David Ferry officiating. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the hour of service on Wednesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services, 219 Sycamore Dr., Bedford, IN 47421

