July 01, 2021

Merle Hughes

Dec. 30, 1948 — June 30, 2021

Merle Hughes, 72, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital.

Born December 30, 1948, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Lewis Watson and Marie (Miller) Lake. She married Rodger Terrell and he preceded her in death. She later married Thomas Hughes and he also preceded her in death. She was a housekeeper at the Hospitality House in Bedford.

Survivors include three daughters, Rhonda Cole, Vonda Bunch and husband, Brian, and Fonda Drehobl, all of Bedford; three step-sons, Jesse, Bryan and Tommy Lee Hughes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; six sisters, Carolyn Harrison, Vera Glasgow, Karen Parker, Diana Hanners, Rosella Sons, and Bonnie Hughes; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two sisters, Jane Sykes and Marvetta Baker; a brother, Donnie Watson; a daughter, Shawnda Terrell; three great-grandbabies.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Patton Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Thomas “Tom” W. Rayle

Dec. 23, 1941 — June 29, 2021

Thomas “Tom” W. Rayle, 79, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospice House, Bloomington.

Born Dec. 23, 1941, in Monroe County, IN, he was the son of Wilburn Rayle and Emma “Jean” Puitt. He married Judy Ashcraft and she survives.

Tom was an iron worker and retired from Visteon. He belonged to the Ironworker’s Local Union #22 out of Indianapolis and Ford’s Local Union #440. Tom was a U. S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving to cherish Tom’s memory are his wife, Judy, of Bedford; daughter, Kelley Rayle of Cary, NC; brother, Jim Rayle of Bedford; seven nieces; and one nephew.

Preceding Tom in death were his parents; sister, Marjorie “Sue” Dausch; and one nephew, Scott Burns.

A graveside service for Tom will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Clear Creek Cemetery with Pastor Joe Nelson officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com