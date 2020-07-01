July 01, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Blackburn

Dec. 05, 1951 — June 29, 2020

Elizabeth Ann (Inman) Blackburn, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 7:23 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends at her residence.

Born December 5, 1951 in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of John E. and Madeline (Johnson) Inman. She married Richard Blackburn on September 7, 2004 and he survives. She was a homemaker and a member of the Moose Lodge. She was a life-time member of the V.F.W., and a member of the American Legion where she was involved in the women’s auxiliary of both.

Survivors include her husband, Richard, of Bedford; a son, Benjamin Tubbs and wife, Gloria, of Terre Haute; a daughter, Diana McNevin-Bernow (Rick), of Lodi, OH; a sister, Barbara Alexander, of Bedford; a brother, Phillip Inman (Susan), of Bedford; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Madeline Inman; a brother, Kenny Inman; a sister, Karen Finn; and a granddaughter, Christin Tubbs.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. She is loved and missed by all. Fly high our angel.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

John J. Sehr

Jan. 27, 1934 — June 29, 2020

John J. Sehr 86, of Bedford, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at Monroe Hospital in Bloomington.

Born January 27, 1934 in Lawrence County, he was the son of John Matthew and Bertha A. (Fortner) Sehr. He married Ruth Evelyn Miller and she passed on December 21, 1979. He then married Patricia Hart, she preceded him in death in August 1987.

John was first employed at Bear Alignment before owning and operating Sehr Alignment. He was a United States Airforce veteran during the Korean War. He attended Davis Memorial Nazarene Church and a member of the American Legion Gillen Post #33.

Surviving are his two sons, Ralph Daniel (Debra) Sehr of Bedford and Andrew Joseph (Suzie) Sehr of Bedford; four grandchildren, Andrew Jacob Sehr, Bryan Daniel Sehr, Lauren Nicole (Brandon) Sehr-Helton, Evanna Kay (Peyton) Sehr-Phelps; 2 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Helton, Tynlee Helton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives; one son, John David Sehr; three sisters, Mary Jane Moore, Martha Sehr and Margaret Sehr.

Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ferguson-Lee Chapel with Pastor Dave Mullis officiating. Burial to follow at Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 P.M. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com

Donna Kay Cassida

March 09, 1948 — April 08, 2020

Donna Kay Cassida, 72, of Sanford, Florida, passed away on April 8, 2020.

Born March 9, 1948, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Ernest and Louise Cassida.

Surviving are her sister, Jane (Carter) Hardwick, Oviedo, Florida; nieces Kathy (Randy) Burks, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Kim (Jon) Collins, Pearlington Mississippi, Bonnie Bought, Bedford and Kelly (Trevor) Carr, Oviedo, Florida; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jessica Burks, Latisha Oakes, Isaac, Josiah, and Emily Collins, Brandon (Brooke Tilley) Baughn, Jordan (Kailyn Caban) Carr; and great-great-niece and great-great-nephew, Kinsley Carr and Clayton Carr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Louise; brother, Ernest Wayne Cassida and his wife Wilma Cassida; brothers-in-law, Bobby Carter and John Hardwick; and nieces, Hope and Whitney Collins.

Donna graduated from Indiana University in 1971 and was employed by the university for 41 years in the food service department as manager of several dining halls. The last few years before retiring she managed C-stores on the Bloomington campus.

She loved animals and always had dogs and cats for pets.

She will be missed by her family and friends (her four-legged friends, too).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or adopt a furry friend. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Green Hill Cemetery, with Jon Collins officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com

Marilyn (Chasteen) Sullivan

July 01, 1939 — June 29, 2020

Marilyn (Chasteen) Sullivan, 80, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at White River Lodge.

Born July 1, 1939, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Connerly) Chasteen. She married Roger “Dean” Sullivan on July 24, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2018.

Marilyn worked at M. Fine & Sons Manufacturing in Bedford and at Bedford Health Care Center. She attended Bedford High School as well as Bible College in Atlanta, where she sang in a traveling trio. Marilyn attended LifePoint Church and was involved in the women’s ministry at First Assembly of God for many years.

Surviving are her daughter, Sheryl Yeskie; son, Brian Sullivan; six grandchildren, Christopher (Erin) Yeskie, Amanda (Jason) Bell, Samantha Wright, Erin Sullivan, Alicia Ryan and Tabitha Tillett; ten great-grandchildren, Austin, Aiden, Jackson, Logan, Adalyn, Chandler, Remington, Madalyn, Joshua and Bison; two brothers, Charles Chasteen and Don (Vicki) Chasteen; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law Patrick Yeskie; two sisters in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Dena Sullivan.

A private family funeral service will be on Friday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, with Pastor Kevin Andry officiating. Burial will follow in Dive Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com

Raymond E. Turpin

Raymond E. Turpin, 69, of Hodgenville, Kentucky, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Lawrence County and worked in construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Edward and Della Cable Turpin; and his brother, Clinton Duncan.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Turpin; son, Raymond (Daphne) Turpin of Glendale; two daughters, Amanda Turpin Hay of Hodgenville and Trisha Helm of Boston, Kentucky; a sister, Delphenia Carron of Bedford; seven grandchildren, Tristan Turpin, Ethan Turpin, Shawn Turpin, Waylon Wiseman, Lilly Helm, Graclyn Hay and Kailyn Hay; a bonus grandchild, Mackenzie; and a great-grandchild, Gunner Turpin.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com

Martha Ann Tow Williams

May 09, 1946 — June 29, 2020

Martha Ann Tow Williams, 74, of Sullivan, and formerly of Mitchell, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Breckenridge Health and Rehab Center.

She was born in Bedford, May 9, 1946, the daughter of Russell Tow and Nancy Jones Tow.

Martha was the former owner of The Happening in Sullivan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Brittany Grubbs; and a brother in-law, Tuffy Earl.

Survivors include three daughters, April Asbury (Jeff) of Sullivan, Tammy Hollingsworth (Jerry Sr.) of Sullivan and Cathy Hysell (Wade) of Madison; a brother, Robert Michael Tow of Trafalgar; two sisters, Carolyn Earl of Bedford and Judy Brewer (Jerry) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Hannah Asbury Bennett (Casey), Tristan Asbury (Daniel Mackey), Mason Grubbs (Sarah), Brent Hysell and Hayley Hysell; and three great-grandchildren, Samuel and Sylis Adams and Jax Nicholson-Hayden.

Per Martha’s wishes cremation has been chosen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association and Sullivan County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Breckenridge for the excellent care they gave our mother.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brust Funeral Home in Sullivan.

Blanche Louise Terry

Sept. 25, 1919 — June 29, 2020

Blanche Louise Terry, 100, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at StoneBridge Health Campus in Bedford.

Born Sept. 25, 1919, in Orange County, she was the daughter of Leroy and Bertha (Burton) Edwards. She married John Eugene Terry May 16, 1936, and he preceded her in death April 8, 1963.

Blanche had been employed at Spring Mill Inn and Burris School cafeteria. She was a member of Liberty Baptist church.

Survivors include her son, Ralph L. Terry of Land O’Lakes, Florida; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson; sisters, Thelma Brown of Mitchell and Pauline Auxier of Bloomfield; and three nieces and eight nephews.

Her parents; husband; sons, Don Terry, David Terry and Phillip Terry; brother, Paul Leon Edwards; and two nephews, preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Thursday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

Following a private family service, officiated by Dennis Watterson, burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Kenneth Z. Ransom

Kenneth Z. Ransom, 77, of Bedford, died Sunday, June 28. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at Crossroads Community Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Crossroads Community Church.

Allison Ryan

Allison Ryan, 55, Shoals died June 29. Arrangements are pending at the Queen-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

Mary L. Hobson

Additional calling hours for Mary L. Hobson have been added from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.