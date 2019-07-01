July 01, 2019

Kenneth Hatfield

March 04, 1962 — June 29, 2019

Kenneth Edward “Eddie” Hatfield, 57, went home to be with the Lord, June 29, 2019 at the IU Health Hospice House.

Eddie was the son of Kenneth and Rosa Lee (Goins) Kerr. Eddie was born March 4, 1962 in Bedford, IN and was a Carpenter by trade. Eddie worked all over the United States and built many of the finest homes ever seen and was very proud of his work. Eddie loved playing pool, watching golf, Jeopardy, NASCAR, and building things at home like windmills and birdhouses for his mom. He loved spending time with his family and friends and never met a stranger. If you met Eddie, you loved him. He loved telling stories, and did he have a lot of them to tell. He loved to make people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. Eddie had a lot of friends who loved him dearly and he had a great smile. When he smiled his eyes lit up which led to one of his friends calling him Magnum P.I., to which he would laugh and giggle.

Eddie is survived by his mother, Rosa Lee Kerr; sister, Tonie Stierwalt; half-sister, Sheila Vincent; step sister, Terri Davis; step brothers, Tim Kerr and Trent Kerr; niece, LaSchonda (Brian) Thompson; nephew, A.J. (Brooke) Dixon; great nephews, Anthony Thompson, Alex Dixon, Keith Thompson and Donavan Thompson; great nieces, Angela Thompson, Baylee Dixon; aunt, Allene Wells; and uncles, Paris (Ann) Goins, Barney (Sue) Goins and Olen (Ruby) Goins; along with his special friends, Dennett Styborski, Jessica Cummings, Todd Mathis, Troy Mathis, Gary Combs, Jeff Douglas and Dave Campbell. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hatfield; step father, Charles Kerr; sister, Kathy Hatfield; brother, Eugene Hatfield; half-brother, Randy Hatfield; grandparents, John and Lula (Wilder) Hatfield and Brownlow and Cora (Collins) Goins; great grandparents, Landon and Dochia (Goins) Collins; and his special friend, Bret Loudenbarger.

Visitation for Eddie will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-7 pm at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St., Bloomington. Funeral Services and burial will be at McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Funeral Chapel to help Eddie’s family with funeral expenses.

Anicette Manion

Feb. 11, 1936 — June 28, 2019

Anicette H. Manion, 83, longtime resident of Bedford, died at 12;30 pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her daughter, Rebecca Vincent’s home surrounded by her family.

Born on February 11, 1936 in St. Quentin, France, she was the daughter of Luciene Louis Lemaire and Genevieve Louise Vinchon. She married Morris Manion in France on May 23, 1953, and he preceded her in death on September 6, 2013. She was a graduate of St. Quentin France High School in 1952. She was a seamstress for many years at a bridal shop in Oolitic before retiring. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grand-mother to her entire family. She attended Free Methodist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Ann Manion of Bedford, Rebecca Vincent and husband Fonda of Owensburg; one son, Bruce Manion and companion Judith Corwin of Bedford; two grandsons, Travis Vincent and wife Michelle of Owensburg, William Hill and wife Lisa of Bedford; five grand-daughters, Anicette Richardson and husband Anthony of Florida, Holly Wilder and husband Michael, Cristi Wrisner all of Tennessee, Terri Rogers and husband Chris of Rhode Island, Brandi Cassidy and husband Michael of Mitchell; eleven great grandsons; and four great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her husband; a brother, Jean-Luke Vinchon; an aunt, Helyette Vinchon; and mother, Genevive Vinchon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 2nd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 1st at Day & Carter Mortuary. Family and friends are invited to sign the guestbook at www.daycarter.com.

Geneva Lantz

Sept. 24, 1931 — June 27, 2019

Geneva K. Lantz of Bedford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family by her side.

Her parents are the late Charles Baker & Ilene (Harvey). She was born in Lawrence County Sept. 24, 1931. She married Robert William Lantz Dec. 24, 1950 in Lawrence County and he survives.

She is survived by her husband; and two sons John Lantz and David Lantz of Bedford; two brothers Jimmy Baker of Mitchell and Bill Baker of Bedford; two sisters Carolyn Wildman and Judy Mason both of Bedford; 4 loving grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. She retired from Sears and was a member of Hillcrest Christian Church in Bedford. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles Baker, Jr. and Fred Baker.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1st from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Hillcrest Christian Church in Bedford. Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 11:00 AM at the church. Friends may call an hour before the service on Tuesday at the church. Private burial services will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Bierbaum

July 18, 1948 — June 28, 2019

Robert D. Bierbaum, Sr., 70, of Bedford, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11:51 AM at his residence.

He was born in Lawrence County on July 18, 1948 to Orlando and Faye (Hensley) Bierbaum. Robert married Jane Mathews on May 30, 1969 at White River Baptist Church in Buddha and she survives. Robert retired from Cummins Engine Company in Columbus. He also was a farmer. He was the Pastor of Tunnelton Methodist Church, where he was also a member. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Bierbaum of Bedford; two sons, Robert “Dean” Bierbaum, Jr. and wife Christy of Mitchell, and Mike Bierbaum and wife Jennifer of Bedford; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Tunnelton Cemetery, with Tom Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Carl Ratliff

Carl Ratliff, 81, of Bedford, died Saturday. Visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes. Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.