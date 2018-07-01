July 01, 2018

Karen Sue Hearth



Oct. 16, 1944 — June 29, 2018

Karen Sue Hearth, 73, of Springville, died at 12:40 pm on Friday, June 29, 2018, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born October 16, 1944, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of Cloudy and Laura Ruth (Whitaker) Hatfield. She married Bobby Hearth, and he survives. She retired as a clerk from the Indiana BMV Bedford branch.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby, of Springville; one daughter, Sabrina Spradley and husband, Troy, of Houston, TX; two sons, Bobby Hearth Jr. and wife, Lisa, of Owensburg, Joel Hearth and wife, Sheila, of Bloomington; ten grandchildren, Zachary Kirkman, Dakota Hearth, Benjamin Spradley, Brooke Spradley, Hanna Hearth, Juan Kirkman, Becca Hearth, Fernando Kirkman, Laura Spradley and Gabriella Hearth; four great-grandchildren, Brentlee, Ava, Macie and Allison; one brother, Joe Hatfield; six sisters, Martha Calabrese, Clarissa Hawk, Mary Trisler, Becky Meadows, Nancy Smith and Connie Van Treese; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jennifer Szatowski; and one brother, Lewis Hatfield.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary, with Troy Spradley officiating. Burial will follow in Clover Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 2, at the Day & Carter Mortuary and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

John Robert Coleman



April 30, 1936 — Mar. 15, 2018

John Robert Coleman, 81, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away March 15, 2018, in Gainesville.

John was born in Bedford, Indiana, on April 30, 1936. Formerly of Bedford and Bloomington, Indiana, he retired from Otis Elevator around 1990 and Santa Fe College, Gainesville, Florida, in 2008.

He is survived by three children, Gaylon (Estel) Hatfield of Gainesville, FL, Michael (Teri) Coleman of Powell, OH, John (Kate) P. Coleman of Silt, CO; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and wife, Sylvia Coleman, of Gainesville, FL.

John is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Patsy Joan Coleman; daughter, Debra (Bex) Skweres; mother, Laura Louise (Struble) Coleman; sister, Mary Giorgio; and brothers, James and Dennis Coleman.

John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War.