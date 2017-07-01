July 01, 2017

Ted W. Anderson



June 22, 1960 — June 25, 2017

Ted W. Anderson, 57, of Bedford, died on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in California.

Born on June 22, 1960, in Bedford, he was the son of William Tom Anderson Jr. and Marcia Sue (Langston) Anderson.

He was a lifelong resident of Bedford, graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School, and held an Associate’s Degree in Diesel Mechanics from Vincennes University.

Although he was currently working in California, he was employed by local company, Turner Contracting, Inc. as a heavy machine operator. He was the owner of Anderson Auto Repair in Bedford.

Ted was a lifetime participant in Lawrence County 4-H as: a 10-year 4-H member; Fair Board member; and proud uncle to his nieces and nephews as they have participated in 4-H throughout the years.

He enjoyed, and was a long-time participant in, Lawrence County football: NLCS Athletics, including all 4 years at BNL; and played as a youth, and coached as an adult, in the Boys Club/Pop Warner program.

Ted loved family get-togethers, was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed fishing, and playing golf and horseshoes. Any of those times spent with any one of his many friends, or family members, was a special life event for him.

Surviving are his mother, Marcia S. (Langston) Anderson of Bedford; three brothers, Mike Anderson and Jeff (Barbie) Anderson, both of Bedford, and Greg (Mistie) Anderson of Bloomfield; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom Anderson; maternal grandparents, Wayne and Frieda Langston; paternal grandparents, Bill and Margaret Anderson; step-grandmother, Roberta Anderson; uncle, Max Langston; aunt, Margy Anderson; and cousin, Robin Anderson.

Friends may call from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, also at Ferguson-Lee Chapel with Sherman Thomas officiating.

Graveside service and burial will be at Leatherwood Cemetery, Bedford, immediately following processional from the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County, through Ferguson-Lee.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Frona E. (Pace) Taylor



June 29, 1931 — June 30, 2017

Frona E. Taylor, 86, of Bedford, died at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born June 29, 1931, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Homer and Bessie M. Stigall Pace. She married Herman E. Taylor on Sept.16, 1950, and he died on Sept.19, 2016.

She was a member of Life Tabernacle in Springville.

She retired from Dunn Memorial Hospital as a laundry supervisor.

Survivors include; one son, Leo Taylor and wife Angie of Springville; three daughters, Brenda Enochs of Bedford, Nancy Kelley and husband Brian of Avoca and Margaret Barnes and husband Bob of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Brian Enochs and wife Jennifer, Lisa Merry and husband Chris, Jodi Sproull and husband Tim, Jana Morales and husband Joe, Brent Taylor and wife Inga, Brandon Taylor and wife Rosa and Jessyca Taylor, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Donna Pace and Naomi Pace; and one brother-in-law, Roger Siedl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Michael Herman Taylor; three brothers, Leo (Shorty) Pace, Charles H. Pace and Jesse D. Pace; and one sister, Margaret Siedl.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 3 at Life Tabernacle Church in Springville with Pastor Doug Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Dive Christian Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Life Tabernacle in Springville.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Jennifer (Hearth) Szatkowski



March 21, 1965 — June 29, 2017

Jennifer (Hearth) Szatkowski, 52, of Bedford, died at 8:29 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital.

Born March 21, 1965, in 29 Palms, Calif., she was the daughter of Bobby and Karen Sue (Hatfield) Hearth. She married Roger Szatkowski on Feb. 8, 2013, and he survives.

She was a loving mother and housewife. She was a member of the First Church of God.

Survivors include, her husband, Roger of Bedford, three sons, Zachary Kirkman, Juan Kirkman and Fernando Kirkman, all of Bedford; her parents; one sister, Sabrina Spradley and husband Troy of Houston, Texas; two brothers, Bobby Hearth Jr. and wife Lisa and Joel Hearth and wife Sheila, all of Bloomington; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 3, at the Bedford First Church of God with Pastor Travis Inman officiating. Burial will follow in Clover Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Day & Carter Mortuary and from 9 a.m. until the service on Monday at the church.