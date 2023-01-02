Jan. 02, 2023

Lucy Pearl Mitchell

May 19, 1921 — Dec. 30, 2022

Lucy Pearl Mitchell, 101, of Oolitic, passed away at 9:32 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford.

Born May 19, 1921, in Knoxtown, KY, she was the daughter of William and Ollie (Cobb) Perry. She married Ralph E. Mitchell on September 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1998. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.

Survivors include a daughter, Betina Gates and husband, Ed, of Bedford; two grandsons, Timothy Beyers and wife, Caci, of Georgia and Joshua Beyers and wife, Amanda, of Bedford; two great grandsons, Alan and Waylon Beyers; two step grandchildren, Susan Gates and spouse Leslie Thompson, and Jeff Gates and wife Michele; three step great grandchildren, Nathan Sipes, Dylan Sipes, and Sienna Gates; three step great great grandchildren a brother, Larry Perry, of Oolitic.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter, Patricia Ann Jenkins; three sisters, Edna Whitaker, Irene Stewart, and Sally Roth; five brothers, Burchill, John, Earl E., and Charles Perry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Brother Marty Speer officiating. Burial will follow in Beech Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Tuesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

James “Jim” Estel Edmonson

Sept. 18, 1950 — Dec. 28, 2022

James “Jim” Estel Edmonson, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital.

Born September 18, 1950, in Orange County, he was the son of Charley Edmonson and Catherine (Sanders) Porter. He married Carolyn Sue Mattix December 20, 1968 and she survives.

Jim retired from the City of Mitchell working at the pumping station. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved gardening, mushroom hunting, and fishing

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Sue Edmonson of Mitchell; son, Charles Robert “Robbie” (Melanie) Edmonson of Mitchell; grandchildren, Jamahlyn Edmonson Campbell, Natasha Edmonson Brasher, Brooke Edmonson Walden, Brittany Edmonson, Cayden Edmonson, J.J. Edmonson, Syris Edmonson, Kihya Chastain, and Nakiah Edmonson; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Irene Short of Paoli and Brenda K. Kennedy of Linton.

His parents; son, James Lee Edmonson; and siblings, Russell Edmonson, Donnie Edmonson, and Mary Lois Edmonson, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Haverly Funeral Chapel with Reverend Reggie Clark officiating. Burial will be at Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the service on Saturday at Haverly Funeral Chapel.