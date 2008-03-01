Jan. 03, 2022

Virginia Rose Lane

April 08, 1929 — Jan. 01, 2022

Virginia Rose Lane, 92, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Hanover Nursing Center.

Born April 8, 1929, in Paoli, she was the daughter of Elwood and Mabel (Bennett) Newlin. She married Ernest William Lane July 28, 1946, and he preceded her in death August 9, 2006.

Rose was a 67 year member of the Mitchell Wesleyan Church and had been custodian for many years. She had served as past director of the Wesleyan Women. Rose enjoyed reading and was a 1946 graduate of Paoli High School.

Surviving are her children, David Keith (Susan) Lane of Gallatin, Tennessee, Martha Rose (Barry) Banks of Madison; grandchildren, Rebecca Lane, Sarah McDaniel, Michael Helton, Robert (Amy) Helton, Melody (Rory) Martin, Angela Banks; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Derek, Jesse, Natasha, Clarissa, Donavon, Katie, and John; 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Her parents and husband preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, at the Mitchell Wesleyan Church with Reverend Steve Jones officiating. Burial will be Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial Gifts: Mitchell Wesleyan Church

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Vonda L. Bunch

Sept. 21, 1970 — Dec. 31, 2021

Vonda L. Bunch, 51, of Bedford, died on December 31st at IU Health Bedford.

Born September 21, 1970, in Indianapolis, IN, she was the daughter of Rodger Terrell and Merle (Watson) Hughes. She married Brian Bunch on June 15, 1990, and he survives. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband Brian, of Bedford; five children, Natosha Caudill and husband Kevin, of Bedford, Kelsey Bunch and husband Chris Marksberry, of Bedford, Jacob Bunch, of Silverville, Brittney Bunch, of Bedford, and Justin Bunch, of Bedford; eighteen grandchildren; two sisters, Rhonda Cole and Fonda Drehobl, both of Bedford; three step-brothers, Tommy Hughes, Jesse Hughes, and Brian Hughes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Thomas Hughes; and a sister, Shawnda Terrell.

Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 6th at Patton Hill cemetery with Clarence Brown officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends can express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Michael David Johnson

Aug. 23, 1957 — Dec. 30, 2021

Michael David Johnson completed his earthly journey and was welcomed into the mansions of heaven on Thursday, December 30th, 2021.

A forty year resident of Bedford, Indiana, Michael lived a life of service and sacrifice to the state and nation, both as a serviceman and a distinguished police officer. Michael was the founder and president of the American Police Canine Association. With vast experience as a Master Trainer for patrol and narcotics, Michael trained over 7000 canine police dog handlers and their canines throughout the country. Many canine experts owe their careers to his mentorship and passionate expertise.

Mike earned his criminology degree from Arizona State University. Over three decades, he served various ranks as an officer within the Bedford Police Department beginning as a DARE officer. Prior to his law enforcement career, he served seven years in the US Navy aboard the USS Norton Sound and the USS Pelalu.

Michael was born August 23, 1957, to Milan and Marilyn Ruth (Stewart) Johnson in Louisville, Kentucky. He is survived by Bonnie, his wife and partner of 32 years. His four children, Michelle Miller (Bo) of Bedford, Indiana, Amanda Wilson (Joey Belviy) of Charlestown, Indiana, Phillip Mills (Ashley) of Martinsville, Indiana, and Matthew Mills (Marina) of Henderson, Nevada, will miss their father deeply. His nine grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews adored their grandfather and uncle. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn Ruth Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona, and one brother, Dr. Fred W. Johnson of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Preceding him in death are his father, Dr. Milan H. Johnson, his sister, Tasha Faye Vatistas, and his brother, Norman Todd Johnson.

Among Michael’s last words were these: “The quality of my life is measured by serving the God that I love, the family I raised, the friendships I made, the officers I developed, and the people I served.” We are indeed grateful for his life and lasting contributions.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, at the Bedford First Baptist Church with a memorial service conducted by the Stone City FOP Lodge No. 94. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Gillen Post No. 33.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday and from 10:00 a.m. until the service on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial Gifts: White River Humane Society

The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. The funeral service will be live-streamed through the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Myra Jane (Smith) Sutton

Feb. 08, 1937 — Dec. 27, 2021

Myra Jane (Smith) Sutton, 84, of Bedford, passed away at 10:50 pm, on Monday, December 27, 2021, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital.

Born February 8, 1937, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Samuel and Rena May (Cornish) Smith. She married Charles E. Sutton on March 20,1973 and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2010. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include four daughters, Terri Goddard and husband, Jeff, of Vero Beach, FL, Susan Duke of Terre Haute, Tammy Chambers, of Bloomington and Kimberly Roberts, of Bedford; six grandchildren, Joe and Matt Duke, Michele McDonald, Brandy Fleener, Myra and Leroy Roberts; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a son, Leroy Fleener; two grandchildren, Jamie Luttrell, and Christopher Buchannan; four sisters; one brother.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 5th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Bro. Mike Eggers officiating. Burial will follow in Dive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 4th at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Cindy A. (Limeberry) Crockett

Sept. 18, 1961 — Dec. 28, 2021

Cindy A. (Limeberry) Crockett, 60, of Orleans, Indiana, passed away at 11:25 AM on December 28, 2021 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

She was born September 18, 1961 in Bedford, IN, the daughter of Gerald Limeberry and Doris (Toliver) Fancher. She married David Crockett on April 14, 2007, and he survives.

Cindy graduated from the Orleans High School, Class of 1980, and was a member of The Crossroads Community Church. She loved life, GOD, her kids and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, being outdoors, flowers, cooking and baking.

She is survived by her husband David of Orleans; her mother, Doris Fancher; five children, Heidi (Bryan) Robertson of Bloomington, Miranda (Paul) Gillespie of Mitchell, Rebecca Terrell of Orleans, Hannah Terrell (Nick Howe) of Bedford and Levi Terrell of Orleans; fifteen grandchildren; and one sister, Jill (Roger) Jacobs, of Orleans.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home in Orleans with Lyndon Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at the Claysville Cemetery in Campbellsburg, Indiana. Friends are invited to visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00-8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Masks are encouraged by the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ochstetrick.net