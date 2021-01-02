January 02, 2021

Barbara J. McFadden

Aug. 20, 1935 — Dec. 31, 2020

Barbara J. McFadden, 85, of Bedford, passed away at 6:52 am on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence.

Born August 20, 1935, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Elmer and Winnie (Strunk) Stigall. She married Lloyd McFadden on December 3, 1955. She was a dining services supervisor for Indiana Laborers Training Institute and member of the Oolitic Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd, of Bedford; two sons, Scott McFadden and wife, Lisa, of Noblesville, Troy McFadden, and wife, Holly, of Avon; a daughter, Jana McFadden, of Bloomington; six grandchildren, Madison Bruns and husband, Blair, of Decatur, Ill, Grace McFadden, of Noblesville, Brayden McFadden, Brody McFadden, Rylan McFadden, and Savannah McFadden, all of Avon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Christine Ritchey; seven brothers, Opal (in infancy), Ollie, Tom, Theodore, Hayden, Dick and Frank.

Private funeral services are scheduled with Rev. Taylor Quinley officiating. Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery. Private visitation is scheduled.

