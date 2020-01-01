January 01, 2020

Rebecca Miller

Aug. 29, 1949 — Dec. 28, 2019

Rebecca “Becky” (Diehl) Miller age 70 of Bedford passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 10:51 AM at White River Lodge in Bedford.

She was born in Lawrence County on August 29, 1949 to Fredrick Diehl and Betty (McDermand) Diehl. Becky was a graduate of Needmore High School and was a custodian for North Lawrence Community Schools. Becky was very loving and caring, loved the students and teachers at school and made many friends at White River Lodge.

Becky married Dennis Miller on December 16, 1967 at Gullets Creek Church in Needmore and he preceded her in death on November 23, 2013.

She is survived by three sons, Brad Miller of Mitchell, Brian Miller of Mitchell and Brent Miller of Linton, one sister, Debbie “Pickle” Reuter of Bedford, one brother, Rex Diehl of Mitchell, several nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Harold Paul Diehl

Memorial services will be held on Friday January 3, 2020 at 7:00 Pm at Cresthaven Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 5:00 Pm until service time at 7:00 Pm on Friday at Cresthaven Funeral Home, interment will be in Cresthaven Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Becky’s honor to the White River Humane Society.

Jeffrey Smith

July 18, 1974 — Dec. 30, 2019

Jeffrey S. Smith age 44 of Bloomington passed away on December 30, 2019 in Bloomington.

He was born on July 18, 1974 in Bloomington to Phillip Smith and Julie (Hassler) Smith. Jeff was a graduate of Bloomington High School South, he was a self-employed contractor, he was of Catholic faith, he loved to hunt and fish.

Survivors include his mother, Julie Hassler Smith, two daughters, Hailey Smith and Tara Smith, several aunts and uncles, who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents

Memorial services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, interment will be in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Gloria Padgett

May 16, 1932 — Dec. 26, 2019

Gloria Dean (Gitstrap) Padgett, 87, of Clearwater, Florida (formerly of Bedford, died at 11:10 a.in. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Sun-Coast Hospice in Palm Harbor, Florida, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on May 16, 1932, in Pinhook, she was the daughter of Doyle Gilstrap and Geneva Clampitt Brown. She graduated from Shawswick High School, Class of 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Virgil Louis Padgett on May 30, 1950. She served as an army wife for several years, worked in the dental field for nearly two decades and was an excellent homemaker. She went skydiving in her late 60s. She became a Master Gardener at the age of 80 and was very creative, adventurous, and enjoyed traveling the world. She was an active member of the Calvary Lutheran Church of Bedford for nearly 60 years and was most recently a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church of Clearwater, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Padgett of Bedford and her brother Harold (Monk) Gilstrap of Mitchell.

Surviving are her two daughters, Rita Hutcherson of Bedford and Monna Padgett of Clearwater, Florida; five grandchildren, Shane and Tristan Hutcherson, Neysa (Mohamed Baba), Haley (Tyler Stancombe), and Luc L. Guignard; and five great-grandchildren, Cody, Phoebe, Brayden and Ryan Hutcherson, and Lainey Stancombe; one brother, Donald Gilstrap of Bainbridge; and two sisters, Anna Faris of Greenwood, and Helen (Pete) Johnson of Brownstown.

She donated her body to Science Care. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

JoAnn Hunter

April 12, 1940 — Dec. 29, 2019

JoAnn “WilSon” Hunter, 79, of Orlando, Florida went peacefully into God’s loving arms on Dec. 29, 2019, at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

She was born on April 12, 1940, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Alfred “Bud” and Alma (Jensen) Wilson. She was a Hudson FFA Sweetheart, make it yourself with wool representing Iowa at the National Contest, winning a scholarship. She graduated from Hudson High School and Iowa State Teachers College and taught business at Central Dallas High School in Minburn, Iowa. JoAnn married her best friend and forever love, Dr. Harlen C. Hunter, on June 30, 1962. She was the AAOA President 1987-88 and was referred to as “Mama Trauma” to the Hunter Trauma Team from 1988-91.

JoAnn’s surviving family includes her loving husband, Dr. Haden C. Hunter; brothers, Jerry (Della) Wilson and Jim (Debbi) Wilson; son, Todd (Christine) Hunter and daughter, Juliann (Tim) HoIle ; as well as her four grandchildren, Jordyn (Clint) Griffis, James Holle, Cole (Kylie) Hunter and Jessica Holle and two great-grandchildren Rylee and Raylynn Griffis.

JoAnn was a gracious lady who was always organized and putting others first. She was a supportive wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Hand in hand you could find JoAnn with her husband, Dr. Hunter, enjoying family trips to Disney, walking the garages and working with ARCA and sharing their love of racing at the Indianapolis 500.

Grandma JoAnn could always be found in the stands watching her grandchildren play numerous sports and marching in the band. Her favorite saying was “a smile comes from your heart,” so we all knew how big her heart was because she always had a smile on her face.

There will be a celebration of her life in Minburn, Iowa, May 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, JoAnn’s family has asked that donations be made in care of the JoAnn Hunter Memorial Scholarship Fund to support an FFA student at Hudson High School and can be sent to Lincoln Savings Bank, 141 Eldora Road, Hudson, IA 50643.

Ruby Staggs

Nov. 23, 1952 — Dec. 31, 2019

Ruby Louise (Cundiff) Staggs age 67, of Shoals, passed away on December 31, 2019 at her residence.

She was born November 23, 1952 in Martin County, to Loval and Gladys (Honeycutt) Cundiff. She was a graduate of Shoals High School, was employed by Kimball International and was employed twenty-six years at RCA Bloomington. She attended both the Trinity Springs and Fairview Baptist Churches.

Survivors include; one daughter, Julia Jackson of Shoals; two sons, Clayton (Bridget) Staggs of Louisville, Kentucky and Dustin (Sarah) Staggs of Trinity Springs; seven grandchildren, Clayton Snapp, Austen Staggs, Rileigh Staggs, Taylor Staggs, Samuel Staggs, Eliza Staggs and Henry Staggs; sisters, Patricia (Dale) Boyd of Trinity Springs and Nancy and Gary Sexton; and one brother, James and Elizabith Cundiff of Williams. One sister-in-law, Donna Cundiff of Bedford and several nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Wayne Cundiff and Leslie Cundiff; and two nieces, Christa Boyd and Amanda (Horsting) Lee.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church in Shoals with burial in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Pastors Dustin Staggs and Martin Jones will be officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Friday at the Queen-Lee Chapel in Shoals and 11:00 AM until the time of service at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fergusonlee.com

Martin Esboldt

March 21, 1970 — Dec. 31, 2019

Martin A. Esboldt 49, of Mitchell passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at IU Health Bedford Hospital.

Born March 21, 1970 in East Chicago, Indiana, he was the son of Bernard and Arlene (Kocur) Esboldt. He graduated Munster High School Class of 1990. Martin was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mitchell.

Surviving are his parents, Bernard and Elizabeth Esboldt; two step-siblings, Joshua Shope and Samantha (Jay) Modi; niece and nephew, Samir and Divyana; cousins, Rob Esboldt and Donald Wheatcraft; aunts, Sue Esboldt and Sharon Cook; and uncles, Martin (Sandi) Homan and David (Patti) Homan.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene; sister, Karen Sue Esboldt; uncle, Robert Esboldt; aunt, Sharon Esboldt; grandparents, Emmett and Celia Esboldt, and Walter and Esther Kocur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. on January 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mitchell with Father Rick Eldred and Deacon Dave Reising officiating. Burial will be in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 10 A.M. until the hour of service at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Men’s Warming Shelter or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Arthur Inman

Nov. 13, 1944 — Dec. 31, 2019

Arthur David Inman, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence.

Born November 13, 1944 in Bedford, he was the son of Andes Lee and Mary Lois (Freeman) Inman. He was a graduate of Williams High School and attended college in Louisville, KY. He worked in finance and later became vice president of Citizens National Bank. He retired as office manager at Elliott Stone Company. He coached youth softball for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and nature and attended Hillcrest Christian Church. He married Linda Dianne Jones and she survives.

Dave was a wonderful, kind, caring, compassionate gentle man who loved his God. A man who seemed to accept life’s suffering and disappointments with dignity, class and grace and always looked for the best in others, Dave was always waiting and watching with anticipation for his Lord to come. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him, and we can hardly wait to see his warm blue eyes and loving smile again.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughters, Michele (Larry) Hardman, Kelli (Brian) Prince and Kris (Tom) Allen; a brother, Darrell Inman (Debbie); brothers-in-law, Dennis Jones (Tawnya) and Tim Rocco (Patty); a sister-in-law, Debbie Wisley; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dale Inman; brother-in-law, Tom Wisley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Monday, January 6th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Mark Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 5th at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Pallbearers are: Gavin Anderson, Larry Hardman, Darrell Inman, Zach Jones, Brian Prince and Tim Rocco.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the Hillcrest Christian Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Janice Stivers

Janice Stivers age 72 of Bedford passed away at 2:52 Am on December 27, 2019 at her residence. Cremation with no services was chosen. Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.