Born April 19, 1960, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Marion Earl and Hazel JoAnn (Holt) Hall.

Michael had worked several years at Pearcy Chevrolet. He enjoyed being with friends, and was always willing to help others.

Survivors include his children, Eric Joe Hall of Salem and Brianna (Gery) Davis of Bedford; mother, Hazel JoAnn Hall of Mitchell; grandchildren, Layla and Colton Hall; and siblings, Bill (Debbie) Hall of Mitchell, Richard (Kim) Hall of Huron, and Rebecca Hall of Bedford.

His father; and son, Maynard Earl Hall; preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, at Haverly Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Larry D. Terrell

Larry D. Terrell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away on December 26, 2018 at 8:10 AM at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born in Lawrence County to Elmer and Ruth (Connerley) Terrell.

Larry retired from General Motors in Bedford in 1999, he was a member of the U.A.W. #440 in Bedford.

Survivors include two sons, Darryl (Leisha) Terrell of Paoli and Robin Terrell of Missouri; two daughters, Lisa Case of Mitchell and Heather Burns of Mitchell; one brother, Robert Terrell of Bedford; and one sister, Sheila Massie of Bloomington; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jesse Terrell and Randy Terrell; one sister, Janet Matthews; two brothers, Jim Connerley and Phillip Terrell.

Funeral services will be on Monday December 31, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 AM until service time at 2:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Donna L. (Jones) Hall

April 13, 1947 — Dec. 29, 2018

Donna L. (Jones) Hall, 71, of Mitchell, passed away on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at IU Health Hospice in Bloomington. She was born on April 13, 1947 to Harry Jones and Violet Robert. Donna married Harold W. Hall and he survives, Donna was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Harold W. Hall; her mother, Violet Roberts; one son, Richard Brown; one daughter, Sherry Robbins; three step-sons, Joe Hall, Tim Beyers and John “Pete” Beyers and his wife Letha; six grandchildren; four step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; one brother, Ronnie Jones; three sisters, Judy, Sandy and Debbie; sister-in-law, Patty (Warren) Pickens.

Donna was preceded in death by her father; one son, Clark Brown; two brothers, Gene and Kenny; one sister, Connie

Funeral services will be on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, with Dr. Robert Courson, officiating. Entombment will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be on Wednesday January 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, and on Thursday from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Virginia L. “Jenny” Ingram

June 8, 1924 — Dec. 31, 2018

Virginia L. “Jenny” Ingram, 94, of Springville, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Garden Villa Health Campus in Bedford. She was born June 8, 1924 in Lawrence County; the daughter of Benjamin and Julia (Young) Turner. In 1945 she married William “Bill” Ingram and they enjoyed 55 years of marriage.

Jenny was a farm wife and cleaned homes for close friends. She enjoyed sewing, word finds, puzzles, and was an avid doll collector. She took great pride in her yard, flowers and assorted lawn ornaments, most shining with a new coat of paint. Jenny loved visitors and always had coffee and a snack ready. She worked tirelessly and found her joy in taking care of people and spending time with her family.

Jenny is survived by her children, William (Nancy) Ingram of Bedford, Kathy (Ralph) Epting of Little Mountain South Carolina, and Benjamin Ingram Sr. of Springville; grandchildren, Jacob (Kim) Epting, William Ingram, Lora (Allen) Headdy-Fox, Benjamin Ingram Jr., Susan Epting, Michael Ingram, Jennifer (Jason) Hawkins, and Alexa (Jameson) Brock; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Benjamin III, Oliver, Ava, Evie, Ingram, Elizabeth, and William; and best friend and niece, Joyce Tatum.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Delmer Turner and Beulah Gill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Road 37, Bloomington. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Harrodsburg. Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019 at the funeral home, and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday. You are invited to share a memory or leave an online condolence to Jenny’s family at www.allencares.com

C. Delano Jackson

June 14, 1934 — Dec. 30, 2018

C. Delano Jackson, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, Bloomington.