January 01, 2018

John F. Riley



Nov. 24, 1947 — Dec. 30, 2017

John F. Riley, 70, passed away Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at his residence.

Born Nov. 24, 1947, in Pennington Gap, Virginia, he was the son of Woodrow and Oza (Oxford) Riley. He married Cubalene Cottengain July 21, 1967, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in July.

John was an engineer and retired from Westinghouse, ABB, and most recently was employed at GKN Sinter Metals in Salem. He was a member of the Mitchell Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include his wife, Cubalene Riley of Bedford; children, Angel Dawn Riley (Chris) Hampton of Edgewater, Florida and Jason Branden (Kacey) Riley of Bedford; grandchildren, Abigail and Emily Sych; and sister, Mary Gibbons of Salem.

His parents; daughter, Angela D. Riley; and sister, Betty Wingler, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with the Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4-7p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.

Janet G. (Umphress) Edwards



Sept. 13, 1942 — Dec. 28, 2017

Janet Gayle Edwards, 75, of Norman, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2017, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, Bedford.

Born Sept.13, 1942 in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Emory and Olive (Bailey) Umphress. Janet married Dorsey Edwards Jr. on Oct. 25, 1963, at Mundell Christian Church; and he survives. She was a homemaker, graduate of Heltonville High School and a member of Mundell Christian Church.

Janet enjoyed knitting and making dish cloths for family and friends. She was always known for having a book in her hand.

She is survived by her husband, Dorsey of Norman; daughter, Kimberly (Gerald “Doug” ) Whitted of Norman; son, James D. (Marcella) Edwards of Heltonville; four grandchildren, Caleb (Jodi) Whitted of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Micah Whitted of Ft. Meyers, Florida, and James Cody Edwards and Bret Edwards both of Heltonville; great-grandchild, Mary Claire Whitted; sisters, Lois Hearth of Bedford, Phyllis Kline of Bedford, Evelyn Jane Ballard of Brownstown, Donna Staggs of Bedford, Rhonda Parsley of Heltonville and Carol Morrison of Heltonville; and two brothers, Edwin “Bud” Umphress of Columbus, and twin brother Jerry Dale Umphress of Bedford.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Wilma Catherine Umphress in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Mundell Christian Church, with John Wisely officiating. Burial will be in Mundell Christian Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Mundell Christian Church.

Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral homes are handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Ann Elizabeth (Blake) Dotts



Ann Elizabeth (Blake) Dotts, 68, Mitchell, died Saturday, Dec. 30. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mitchell.