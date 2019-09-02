Feb. 01, 2022

Julie Lynn Scott

Aug. 29, 1966 — Jan. 30, 2022

Julie Lynn Scott, 55, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her residence.

She was born August 29, 1966, in Bedford, to Roger and Pat (Riggs) Scott.

Julie graduated from Bedford-North Lawrence High School, class of 1984, was a beautician and of the Christian faith.

Surviving to cherish Julie’s memory are her parents; daughter, Jasmine (Justin) Perry; son, Dalton Valencia; grandchildren, Braxton and Caroline; brother, Brian Scott; and maternal grandmother, Dorothy Riggs.

Preceding Julie in death were her maternal grandfather, Roy Riggs; and paternal grandparents, Royer and Hazel Scott.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fergusonlee.com

Carman Lynne Fish

Aug. 18, 1958 — Jan. 28, 2022

Carman Lynne Fish, 63, of Bedford, passed away at 10:40 P.M. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her daughters residence.

Born August 18, 1958, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Arthur Collier and Carroll (Baker) McCullough. She retired as an associate at Walmart.

Survivors include a son, Joseph R. Fish (Kayla), of El Campo, TX; two daughters, Bobbette R. Magers (Lane), and Ashlee D. Fish-Stroud, all of Bedford; grandchildren, McKinzie, Leo, Morgan, Logan, Malloree, Emmalee, Elijah, Madilyn, Donald, and Wesley; a brother, Rusty Collier, of Bedford; her mother, Carroll McCullough, of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Collier, and a grandson, Dason Isaiah.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Nick Mullis officiating. Burial will follow in Dive Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

Pallbearers will be her son, sons-in-law, and grandsons: Joe, Lane, Tyler, Morgan, Elijah, and Logan.

Family and friends may offer condolences at www.daycarter.com

Leonard McCullough

Aug. 20, 1942 — Jan. 30, 2022

Leonard McCullough, 79, of Bedford, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at his residence.

Born August 20, 1942, in Bargersville, he was the son of Roy and Carman McCullough. He married Sharon Chapman and she preceded him in death on January 31, 2014. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had worked at General Motors and the Highway Department. He retired from RCA and was a member of the Southland Church of Christ.

Survivors include a daughter, Leslie McCullough, of Oolitic; a brother, Albert McCullough, of Mitchell.

Private graveside services will be conducted. No visitation is scheduled.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Casey Lee Wright

Aug. 06, 1955 — Jan. 29, 2022

Casey Lee Wright, 66, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his residence.

Born August 6, 1955, in Gary, he was the son of George Elmer and Nora Elizabeth (Tincher) Wright. He married Linda Faye Triplett in March of 1988.

Casey had been employed at Indiana Limestone and was a 1973 graduate of Mitchell High School. He was a good cook and enjoyed fishing, planting flowers, and was an avid gardener. Casey collected arrowheads, fossils, and artifacts, and loved to ride motorcycles.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Wright of Huron; sons, Tyler Dalton Wright of Mitchell, Travis Dean Wright of Huron; sisters, Sally Ann Lewis of Bedford, Judy Kay Todd of Mitchell.

His parents preceded him in death.

Cremation was chosen.

A celebration of life will be at a later date with burial in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

William Albert Magner

March 30, 1930 — Jan. 30, 2022

William Albert Magner, 91, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Mitchell Manor.

Born March 30, 1930, in Orleans, he was the son of Wilbur Glenn and Wilma (McCart) Magner.

He retired from Mitchell Transport and was a farmer. Bill was a member of Fishing Creek Chapel and White River Valley Antique Association.

Surviving are his children, Peggy Ann (Mike) Corbett of Corydon, Jackie Sue (Steve) Hammack of Corydon, Dennis William (Sandra) Magner of Orleans, Terry Ray (Sharon) Magner of Orleans, Mac William (April) Magner of Bedford; stepchildren, Ronald Scott (Lisa) Cole of Bedford, Deborah Jo (Bob) Lewis of Bloomington; 19 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Magner of Corydon, Harold Magner of Ellettsville, Wendell Magner of Peoria, Illinois.

His parents; companion, Betty Jane Ratkovich (2-9-2019); and brother, Glenn Magner, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Pastor Kyle Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Lawrenceport Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Lisa K. Stephens (Cobb)

April 30, 1967 — Jan. 27, 2022

Lisa K. Stephens (Cobb) 54, of Ellettsville passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home with her loved ones.

She was born in Lawrence County to David K. Cobb and Shirley A. (Kern) Kinser.

Lisa Married Steve Stephens October 1, 1994. She loved to go on road trips even if it wasn’t far, dirt track racing, 4-wheeler riding, mushroom hunting, Jeepin, spending time with her kids and grandchildren, and kid rock.

Lisa is survived by her husband; her children; Jessica Watson (Joe), Mystica Kinser (Jason), Kristina Richardson (Ben), Angela Green (Brian), and Austin Stephens (Katy); her grandchildren; Jacob, Jordan, Larissa, Colton, Jacey, Braxton, Chase, Kinsley, Kamdyn, Kartyr, Kayne; brother; Keith Cobb of Bedford, sister; Karen Moore of Bloomington, Step-sister; Pamula Kinser, Sister-in-law; Bambi Lawson (Jimmy), Step-brother; Phillip Kinser Jr. and brother-in-law; Bryan Stephens (Jeanette),as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, uncle James Cobb, Aunts; Linda (Cobb) Stillions, and Jennie (Kern) Edwards.

Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Phil Kinser, step-brothers; Leon Kinser and Chad Kinser, Aunt, Varda “Jackie” Briscoe, father-in-law Clayton Austin Stephens and mother-in-law, Carolyn Malone.

Visitation will be before the funeral from 11 – 1pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at The Funeral Chapel, 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington.

Funeral service at 1pm Tuesday at The Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Meadows Community Cemetery

In lieu of flowers donations to the family to help with expenses will be accepted in care of The Funeral Chapel.