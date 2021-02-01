February 01, 2021

Garold Kinser

Sept. 23, 1937 — Jan. 31, 2021

Garold Kinser, 83, of Springville, died at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday, January 31st at Westview Nursing Center.

Born September 23, 1937, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Zanford and Margaret (Martin) Kinser. He attended Heltonville School. He served in the National Guard. Garold retired in 1993 as a truck driver.

Survivors include three sons, Garold Kinser and wife Goldie, of Heltonville, Duane Kinser and wife Kim, of Bloomington, Bill Kinser and wife Anna, of Bloomington; two grandsons, Robbie and his wife Trish, and Jason Kinser; four great grandchildren, Jadee, Larrissa, Ella, and Lainey; one brother, Richard Kinser and wife Sharon, of Heltonville; one sister, Ann Hunt and husband Gordon, of Heltonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Wendall Kinser; three sisters, Katherine Chasteen, Laverne Fountain and Nancy Sowder.

Garold’s wishes were to be cremated.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Judith Ann Chastain

Feb. 06, 1943 — Jan. 30, 2021

Judith Ann Chastain 77, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick.

Born February 6, 1943, in Otisco, she was the daughter of Clarence G. and Mary E. (Flinn) Dalton. She married Frederick W. Chastain June 28, 1963, and he preceded her in death February 12, 2001.

Judy was formerly a manager at Montgomery Ward, and most recently was a pharamist’s assistant at CVS. She was a member of Pinhook Christian Church and a 1961 graduate of Tunnelton High School. Judy enjoyed her grandkids and geneology.

Surviving are her sons, Kevin W. (Charlotte) Chastain of French Lick, Michael D. (Angie) Chastain of Mitchell; grandchildren, Ashley Chastain, Brittney Chastain, and Chappel Chastain;

step-grandchildren, Missy (Barb Hibdon) Hammond of French Lick, Mark (Jill) Hammond of French Lick; step-great-grandchildren, Allison Hammond of Bloomington, Jake Hammond of French Lick, Gabby Hibdon of French Lick; sister, Janet Sue Demaree of Bedford.

Her parents; husband; and sister, June Fisher, preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, at the Pinhook Christian Church with Larry Chastain officiating. Burial will be in the Pinhook Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the service on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial Gifts: Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or Voices of Hope (www.vohboston.org)

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Steven “Gib” Johnson

Feb. 17, 1951 — Jan. 27, 2021

Steven “Gib” Johnson, 69, of Bloomington, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1951, in Bedford, the son of Harold and Juanita Katherine (Martin) Johnson. Gib attended Bloomington High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Gib was a general laborer for several years in the landscaping business in the Bloomington area.

He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed mushroom and ginseng hunting, country music, and dancing. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Gib is survived by his companion, Myra Sutton of Bedford; a niece, Mistee (Chris) Nichols of Kirksville; a great-niece, Lexxie Nichols of Bloomington; two aunts, Susie Johnson of Seymour and Judy Johnson of Judah; and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mike Johnson.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorial contributions can be made at American Lung Association: www.lung.org.

Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com

Maxine Zollman

Maxine Zollman, 95, of Bedford, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Arrangements are pending at Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

William Babcock

William Babcock, 86, of Paoli, died Friday, Jan. 29. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Dillman-Scott Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements by Dillman Scott Funeral Home.