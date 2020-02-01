February 01, 2020

Ernest Fish

Oct. 05, 1936 — Jan. 30, 2020

Ernest H. “Ernie” Fish, 84 of Norman passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at White River Lodge in Bedford.

Born October 5, 1936 in Norman, Indiana he was the son of John and Mae Fish who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Fish whom he married in July 1979 and who passed June 3, 2018.

Ernie enjoyed watching NASCAR, Allies Chalmers Tractors and spending time with his grandsons.

He leaves behind his son John and his wife Callie of Norman; grandsons, Garrett and Eli Fish.

Cremation has been chosen with private family services at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnfamilyfuneral.com

Gale Taylor

Nov. 29, 1935 — Jan. 30, 2020

Gale Taylor, known to his family and friends as “Short”, age 84, of Norman, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on November 29, 1935, in Hickory Grove, he was the son of Wilburn and Goldia Lewis Taylor, both of whom preceded him in death.

On November 24, 1956, at Norman Pentecostal Church, he married the love of his life, Betty L. Cummings, and she survives in Norman.

Gale was employed with Arvin Industries for 20 years, Cummins Engine Company for 13 years, and was also employed with the Indiana State Highway Department. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing every summer for over 20 years in Minnesota with dear friends Forrest and Marge Fleetwood. He also enjoyed deer hunting in Colorado, and moose hunting and fishing in Canada.

Mr. Taylor was a long-time member of Norman Pentecostal Church and has been a member of New Hope Community Church in Bedford for 10 years.

Survivors also include one daughter, Lisa Gayle (Paul) Brock of Seymour; two brothers: Carl Taylor of Norman and John (Joanie) Taylor of Brownstown; two sisters: Ruth Taylor of Norman and Mary Prewitt of Seymour; two granddaughters: Amanda Gayle (Greg) Burns of Kansas and Melissa Dawn Clark of Seymour; and two great-grandchildren: Elijah Gale Noble and Olivia Grace Clark, both of Seymour.

In addition to his parents, Gale was also preceded in death by brothers: Dale Taylor, Dean Taylor, Wayne Taylor, Merle Taylor and infant brother, Danny Lloyd Taylor.

Funeral services for Gale Taylor will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Inc., Brownstown, with Pastor Donnie Sanders officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Inc., and from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Schneck Hospice or Donor’s Choice.

Online memorials and condolences may be given at www.spurgeonfh.com

Mary Wrightsman

March 14, 1928 — Jan. 31, 2020

Mary Frances Wrightsman, 91, of Bloomington passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at Bell Trace Health and Living.

Born March 14, 1928 in Bedford, Indiana the daughter of Ivan and Mary Louise (Lehman) Buher.

Mary was retired from RCA in Bloomington, she worked part time at McCormick’s Creek State Park Inn gift shop, she was a member of the Eastern Star and the Mt. Olive Christian Church in Spencer.

Surviving relatives include her brother, Jim (Becky) Buher of Bedford, three daughters-in-law, Elaine Parsley, Debbie Hamilton, Lisa Parsley, her grandchildren, Andy Harper, Melissa Harper, Greg (Stephanie) Parsley, Brent Parsley, Alnee (Ryan) Gadberry, Anika (Matthew) Steves, she has two step children, Richard (Debbie) Wrightsman and Denver (Beverly) Wrightsman, her nieces and nephews, Mindy and Jen Buher, Brad and Mike Buher, she has three step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband Johnnie H. Parsley, her second husband Orville Wrightsman, Jr; four children, Jackie Harold Parsley, Tom Parsley, Ivan “PeeDad” Parsley, Cathy Ward, one grandson Chris Parsley and a step-daughter Brenda Hamlin.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 P.M. on Monday at Jenkins Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at Valhalla Memory Gardens Mausoleum, friends may call from 10 A.M. until the service time.

The family wishes any memorial donations be made to Bell Trace Health & Living Center Actives Department.

Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.jenkinsfuneralhomes.com.

Norma A. (Hensley) Bagby

1928 — 2020

Norma A. (Hensley) Bagby, 91 of Bedford, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Stonebridge Health Campus. Arrangements are pending at the Day & Carter Mortuary.