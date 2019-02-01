February 01, 2019

Melanie Shoults

Jan. 24, 1959 — Jan. 30, 2019

Melanie Dawn (Wray) Shoults, 60, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington.

Born January 24, 1959, in Lawrence County, she was the daughter of Robert Vernon and Lenora Fern (Spainhourd) Wray. She married Aaron Trent Shoults November 6, 1986. Melanie was a paramedic at IU Health with 29 years of service. She graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in the Class of 1977. Melanie enjoyed being with her grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Aaron Shoults of Mitchell; sons, Adam Trent Shoults of Mitchell and Evan Scott Shoults of Bedford; grandson, Maverick Avery Blanton; and brother, Tony Wray of Buddha. Her parents preceded her in death.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. A private family funeral will be on Sunday with burial to follow in Mitchell Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Carolyn Knoy

June 09, 1952 — Jan. 30, 2019

Carolyn Ann (Roll) Knoy, 66, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born June 9, 1952, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dallas and Joyce (Hayes) Roll. She was previously married to Raymond Ratliff and Jerry Knoy. Carolyn was a homemaker and enjoyed going to yard sales with her sister and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons, Scottie (Penny) Ratliff of Mitchell and Jerry Knoy of Mitchell; daughter-in-law, April Knoy of Mitchell; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and siblings, Connie Bennett of Mitchell, Johnny Roll of Mitchell, James Roll of Bedford, Stevie Roll of Bedford, and Kim Roll of Bedford. Her parents; children, Malissa Ratliff and Kevin Knoy; and sister, Mary Albertson, preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 4, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com