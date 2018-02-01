February 01, 2018

Andrea Dawn (French) Rose

Dec. 24, 1966 — Jan. 28, 2018

Andrea Dawn (French) Rose, 51, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital.

Born Dec. 24, 1966, in Evansville, she was the daughter of Gary French and Vicky Sue (Walker) Kenney. She married Joseph Dale Rose, April 2, 2014.

Andrea was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a 1985 graduate of Mitchell High School. She was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and very much enjoyed participating in the Ministry work with her fellow witnesses.

Andrea was a nurse for many years and loved reading, knitting and birdwatching.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph Dale Rose of Bedford; son, Jordan Christopher Walker Kilgore of Evansville; daughter, Brittany Nicole Adkins of Florida; and brother, Ryan French of Lafayette.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Cremation has been chosen with no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.

Ronald ‘Ron’ Warix

Aug. 11, 1957 — Jan. 19, 2018

Ronald Warix, 60, of Williams, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on Jan. 19, 2018.

He was born in Jerseyville, Illinois on Aug. 11, 1957. He grew up in Jerseyville and attended Alton High School in Illinois. He moved to Indiana in 1986 to marry the love of his life.

Ron, or Ronnie, as he was known to his family and friends, is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Deborah Warix; his four children, Terry Pittman of Mitchell, Heather Collins of Indianapolis, Amy Verdin of Alabama and Rhonda Davis of Texas, 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joanne Druland, Helen Stone and Brenda Day, all of Illinois; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Ruby Warix; sister, Carlene Hartman; and two brothers, Sonny and Donnie Warix.

Ron was self employed and owned a franchise of Crawlspace Doctors for many years.

He found enjoyment in many things in life, most of all, his family. He loved the mountains in Tennessee, family gatherings, hunting, fishing, working in the yard, and taking long drives to enjoy outdoors. He genuinely enjoyed helping others, always lending a hand to anyone in need, and always with a smile on his face.

He fought so hard and for so long to overcome this terrible disease, up until his last moments on earth. There really are no words sufficient enough to describe what a great man he was, how much he was loved and adored, and how much he will be missed. He was truly one of the great ones, and his legacy will live on in all of us who loved him so very much.

A celebration of Ron’s life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Tulip Street Christian Church in Mitchell. His family will receive guests from 2-3: p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Cresthaven Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Marie (Nikirk) Andis

Sept. 26, 1930 — Jan. 23, 2018

Lois Marie (Nikirk) Andis, 87, of Denver, Colorado, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Jan. 23, 2018, at 1:24 a.m.

Born Sept. 26, 1930, in Lawrence County, Lois was the daughter of John and Lelah (Harvey) Nikirk. Lois worked in the United Airlines flight kitchen in Denver for 23 years and was a worldwide traveler, visiting many countries.

She is survived by her three daughters, Sherry Manning (Wayne) of Denver, Colorado, Vicki DelVecchio (Joe) of San Antonio, Texas, and Kelly Andis of Denver, Colorado. Lois also leaves behind two grandsons, Alex and Kyle DelVecchio of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Marshall Nikirk and wife Betty of Paducah, Kentucky, and Delvin Nikirk and wife Jeanette of Oolitic; three sisters, Dana O’Neal of Bedford, Warnetta Kirkman and husband Junior of Oolitic and Bonnie Noblitt and husband Chuck of Mitchell; brother-in-law, Joe Roberts of Needmore; and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Melvin Blayne Nikirk and Danny Nikirk; and four sisters, Wilma Henderson, Ada Bee Buher, Wanda Roberts, and Marjorie Henderson.

Interment arrangements are pending in Denver, Colorado.

Rhonda Karen Barnett

Rhonda Karen Barnett, 63, Oolitic, died Monday. Cremation was chosen with no service. Arrangements by Chastain Funeral Home & CrematIon Center in Mitchell.

Clarice Mitchell

Clarice (Hitchcock) Mitchell, 98, Bedford, died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.