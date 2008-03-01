February 01



Dakota Elliott



Dakota Elliott, 21, Mitchell, died Tuesday, Jan. 31. Friends may call from noon Friday until the service at Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mitchell.

Mildred Deckard



Mildred Deckard, 98, Bedford, died Wednesday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.

Charles A. Houchin

Memorial services for Charles A. “Duck” Houchin, Mitchell, who died Jan. 3, will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Church of the Nazarene Life Center, corner of Third and Grissom in Mitchell. Chastain Funeral Home in Mitchell was in charge of the arrangements.