Dec. 02, 2022

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless

March 04, 1969 — Dec. 01, 2022

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.

Kim was a CNA since 1987 and worked for Mitchell Manor and most recently Core Nursing and Rehab. She was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School, Class of 1988. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving to cherish Kim’s memory is her husband, Monty; three children, Samantha Nickless (Todd Bokern), Seth Nickless, and Cheyanne Nickless; Father, Ron Artman; three grandchildren, Daniel, Tyson, and Damien; one brother, Greg (Liz) Artman: one sister, Nicole Nicholas (Caleb Furman); father-in-law, Bruce Nickless; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Kim in death is her mother, Betty; and mother-in-law, Suzie Nickless.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford with Pastor Glen Hamer officiating. Burial will follow at the Cavetown Cemetery in Campbellsburg, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 10:00am to the service time on Tuesday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared at www.FergusonLee.com

Samuel Joseph “Sammy” Hanners

Aug. 15, 1942 — Dec. 01, 2022

Samuel Joseph “Sammy” Hanners, 80, passed away at 6:45 pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Kindred Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born August 15, 1942, in Leesville, IN, he was the son of James Leonard and Emma Edna (Brown) Hanners. He married Sharon Mitchell on June 17, 1966, and she survives.

Sam retired from General Motors where he worked as a welder. He was a member of the Fayetteville Baptist Church, Ironworkers Union Local #22, the Bedford Masonic Lodge #14 F&AM, the Yorkrite, and the UAW Local #440. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Williams, two sons, Sammy and his wife Tip of Paoli, Scott of Williams; four grandchildren, Dianda, Casey, Michael, Samson; five great-grandchildren, Joey, Drayson, C.J., Shannondoah, and a baby girl due in May; his twin sister, Sandra Lindsey; seven nephews that he was very close to: Bill, Mark, Michael, Kyle, Buzzy, Darren, and Tim, and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leonard, Lionel, and Jim Hanners; four sisters, Barbara Anderson, Delema Reed, Rebecca Guilkey, and Theresa Beedie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Kenny Walden officiating. Burial will follow in the Cresthaven Memory Gardens with military rites accorded at the graveside by members of the American Legion Gillen Post #33. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 4th at the Day & Carter Mortuary. A Masonic Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com