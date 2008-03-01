Dec. 01, 2021

Alois B. Ely

June 23, 1931 — Nov. 29, 2021

Alois B. Ely, 90, of Oolitic, passed away at 11:00 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, at her residence.

Born June 23, 1931, in Lee Co., VA, she was the daughter of Carter Lee and Hazel (Alsup) Yeary. She married Charles Ely and he preceded her in death.

She retired as an assembler at RCA in Bloomington. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and Avoca Quilters.

Survivors include four brothers, Grover D.C. Yeary, Condy Wayne Yeary and wife, Jane, all of Bedford, Donald Ray Yeary and wife, Gloria, of Florida, and Charles Milburn Yeary and wife, Trish, of Oklahoma City, OK; two sisters, Frances Johnson, and Wilma Sue Turner, and husband, Ted, all of Bedford; a son-in-law, James See, of Martinsville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Rob and Jack Yeary and a daughter, Charlene Bernice See.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Lewis Stewart officiating. Entombment will follow in Cresthaven Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, December 3rd and from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Saturday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the White River Humane Society.

Tracy Osborne

April 05, 1960 — Nov. 26, 2021

Tracy Osborne, 61, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at Mitchell Manor.

Born April 5, 1960, in Bedford, he was the son of Henry and Bettie (Daughrity) Osborne.

Tracy had been an electrician. He loved to tinker and could fix anything. Tracy was very funny and loved his dog, Duke.

Surviving are his children, Michael Osborne of Mitchell, Stephanie Osborne of Mitchell, Savannah Potter of Mitchell; mother, Bettie Osborne of Mitchell; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Terry Osborne of Mitchell, Valena Whitner of Bedford, Tim Osborne of Bedford, Vanessa Irwin of Mitchell, Joe Osborne of Mitchell.

His father preceded him in death.

Cremation has been chosen with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Amber Elaine George

Dec. 22, 1952 — Nov. 27, 2021

Amber Elaine George, 68, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her residence.

Born December 22, 1952, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of John David and Sharon Laverne (Elkins) Livingston. She had worked at M. Fine & Sons.

Survivors include her father, John Livingston; cousins, William Hicks, Timmy Hicks, Carla Siedl, Sammy Hicks, and Kyle Hicks.

She was preceded in death by her mother and a son, Varian Slade George.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 2nd at Clover Hill Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.

Carmon A. Butcher

Jan. 27, 1959 — Nov. 27, 2021

Carmon A. Butcher, 62 of Bedford passed away November 27, 2021 at the Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. She was born January 27, 1959 in Monroe County to Perry Lee Axsom and Martha Louise Cazee Axsom.

Carmon was a 1977 graduate of Bloomington High School South and worked with Cook Medical Devices. While she and husband didn’t belong to a particular church she was very proud to call herself a Christian.

She leaves behind her husband Danny L. Butcher of Bedford. Son Danny Lee Butcher and wife Amanda; grandchildren Cody Lee, Colton Waine and Josie Danielle Butcher; brother William Axsom and his wife Kathleen, sisters Sarah Siscoe and husband Dennis, Donna Smith and husband Bill, and Beth Ingram and partner Ben Ingram; niece Jennifer Hawkins and husband Jason, nephews Greg Carter, Ethan Smith and Nick Butcher, and nieces Ashley Blackwell, and Kim Carter.

She was predeceased by her parents and a nephew Ryan Carter.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday December 1, 2021 at 1:30PM at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory 4155 South Old State Road 37. Burial will follow in the Valhalla Memorial Gardens. Visitation will also be held at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday from 11:00AM to the time of the service at 1:30PM.

Alice Ann Blocksom

Alice Ann Blocksom, of Mitchell, 71, passed away November 30, 2021. Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center are in charge of arrangements.

Cecil L. Weaver

Cecil L. Weaver, of Bedford, 92, passed away November 30, 2021. Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements.