December 01, 2020

James “Jim” A. East

April 20, 1952 — Nov. 30, 2020

James “Jim” A. East, 68, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at I.U. Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born April 20, 1952 in Bedford, the son of William and Nina (Stanard) Arthur, Sr. He married Betty Nicholson on Feb. 26, 1972 and she survives.

Jim graduated from Tunnelton High School, class of 1970, and attended White River Baptist Church. He retired from GE in 2014 and had worked at Mills Market, West. He loved reading his Bible, fishing, hunting and wildlife. He was a member of the Army National Guard.

Surviving to cherish Jim’s memory are his wife, Betty of Bedford; one son, Bronson D. East of Bedford; one daughter, Arin L. (Byran) York of Elkton, Maryland; two grandchildren, Matt York and Ella York; his father, William; two sisters, Karen (Melvin) Reeves of Springville and Nancy Marcott of Corinth, Texas; one brother, William H. Arthur, Jr. of Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Nina; one brother, Raymond L. Arthur; and one brother-in-law, Terry Marcott.

Funeral services for Jim will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Dive Cemetery, Bedford, with Minister Rick Leach officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the hour of service at Dive Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Gillen Post #33.

Memorial contributions may be made to the White River Humane Society of Bedford.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com

Tim A. Basinger

April 05, 1951 — Nov. 28, 2020

Tim A. Basinger, 69, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Garden Villa in Bedford.

Born April 5, 1951, in Muncie, he was the son of Eleminal E. and Virginia Mae (Hughes) Basinger.

Tim worked many years at Allen Canning Company in Alma, Arkansas, as well as Carpenter Body Works and Essex Corporation. He was an avid fisherman and treasure hunter.

Surviving are his brother, Jack Basinger of Avoca; nephews, Andrew Basinger of Judah, Brian Basinger of Orleans, Christopher Basinger of Paoli; several great nephews and nieces.

His parents preceded him in death.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Mitchell Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Gerald R. Williams

June 24, 1946 — Nov. 29, 2020

Gerald R. Williams, 74, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 24, 1946, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Warren and Flossie (Bex) Williams. He married Sandra Kay Schultz December 15, 1970.

Gerald retired from Naval Weapons Support Center—Crane. He was a 1964 graduate of Mitchell High School.

He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and the recipient of three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Gerald had served as past commander of American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Williams of Mitchell; children, Gerald R. Williams, Jr. of Mitchell, Lynn (Keith) Fish of Bedford, Shawn Stalker of Mitchell, Joey Jones of Bedford; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, siblings, Brenda Reynolds of Bedford, and Leroy Williams

His parents preceded him in death.

Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Mitchell Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Geraldine Rice

Feb. 27, 1937 — Nov. 25, 2020

Geraldine Rice, 83, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Feb. 27, 1937 in Indianapolis, to Chester Eugene and Beatrice D. (Gearles) Rice. She married Charles Davidson and he preceded her in death.

Geraldine was a lineworker for Rucker/Queens in Indianapolis and had worked at IBM and DePauw University. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved reading and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving to cherish Geraldine’s memory are her children, Ricky Icenogle, Victor Icenogle, Doreen Bray and Stan Davidson; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Serena; and one sister, Diane.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford with Phil Thorne officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Dive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FergusonLee.com

Dorothy Jean Wilson

Sept. 04, 1951 — Nov. 26, 2020

Dorothy Jean Wilson, 69, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Stonebridge Health Campus.

Born September 4, 1951 in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Howard and Fannie (Cleveland) Wilson. She graduated from Bedford High School with the class of 1969. A great sports enthusiast, she followed the Colts, the Reds, and I.U. She held a season ticket for BNL Basketball for many years. She had worked a M. Fine & Sons and in the laundry department of Garden Villa Nursing Home. Dorothy was a very giving person who collected teddy bears and was always willing to help others. After moving to Stonebridge, she gifted part of her collection to a charitable organization. She enjoyed reading letters and thank you notes from many of the children who received her bears. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sisters, Ann Groce, of Bedford, Carol Renfrew, of Homer, Alaska, and Marjorie Wyrick, of Michigantown, IN; four nephews, Tim and Tom Wyrick, Jeff Groce, and Ben Porter; two nieces, Christina McSorley and Emily Kostelecky. She was preceded in death by her parents.

No visitation is scheduled. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 30th at Cresthaven Memory Gardens with Pastor Judi Early officiating. Burial will follow. Mortuary. The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Church.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Tyler B. Easterday

Dec. 24, 1971 — Nov. 25, 2020

Tyler B. Easterday, 48, of Orleans, passed away at 6:21 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, at University of Louisville Jewish Hospital.

He was born Dec. 24, 1971, in Bedford, the son of Danny Easterday and Jacqueline Easterday.

He worked as a farmer alongside his father for his career. He was passionate about farming and all items John Deere. He enjoyed going to tractor pulls and loved a new truck from an early age.

He had a strong outgoing personality and cared deeply for family and friends. He was a supporter and caretaker to many. He purchased many coats for children over his life and had a generous heart. He was a great storyteller and many enjoyed listening to him and sharing a good laugh.

Tyler enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Tyler will be remembered for his love of farming, John Deere and his generous personality.

He is survived by father, Danny Easterday of Orleans; mother, Jackie Easterday of Orleans; two sisters, Tiffany (Paul) and Tara (Trenton); three nieces, Ella, Brooke and Ava; and one nephew, Braden.

Graveside service was on Sunday at the Fairview Cemetery in Orleans with David Mikulsky officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Orleans Elementary School for coats/meals.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ochstetrick.net

Paul Joseph Glair

Paul Joseph Glair, 73, of Bloomington, died Sunday, Nov. 29. Arrangements by Day & Carter Mortuary. No services are planned.

M. Glen Dobbins

M. Glen Dobbins, 92, of Paoli, died Monday, Nov. 23. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at McAdams Mortuary. Arrangements by McAdams Mortuary. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Ernest Eugene Bledsoe Jr.

Ernest Eugene Bledsoe Jr., 72, of Paoli, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Arrangements by Dillman Scott Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dillman-Scott Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Jerry D. Huff

Jerry D. Huff, 74, of Pekin, died Saturday, Nov. 28. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at Weathers Funeral Home. Arrangements by Weathers Funeral Home of Salem. Service is at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

LaDonna Kay (Bowers) Barnard

LaDonna Kay (Bowers) Barnard, 77, of Seymour, died Friday, Nov. 27. Arrangements by Burkholder Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, Seymour. Friends may gather with the family from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Vallonia Christian Church in Vallonia.