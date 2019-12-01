December 01, 2019

Theresa Chambon

Jan. 27, 1936 — Nov. 29, 2019

Theresa “Joyce” Keane Chambon age 83 of Bedford passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at 4:45 Am at Stonebridge Health Campus.

She was born in Gary, Indiana on January 27, 1936 to Nick Ross and Elvira (Cesario) Ross. Joyce worked at Indiana University Alumni Office and retired from the Registrar Office at Vincennes University.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chambon, parents, and her brother, Lou Ross.

Survivors include one daughter, Lisa Keane Wagner and husband Tim of Bloomington, one son William “Bill” Keane and Tracy Fields of Bloomington, two grandsons, Nick Ackerman of Bloomington and Zack Wagner of Bloomington, two nephews, Andy and Chris Ross.

Funeral services will be on Monday December 2, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Cresthaven Funeral Home, with Grant Quimby officiating, entombment will follow in Cresthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be on Monday December 2nd, from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:30 AM at Cresthaven Funeral Home.

Marie Dunlap

Feb. 11, 1949 — Nov. 29, 2019

Marie E. (Rajotte) Dunlap, 70, of Bedford died at 2:22 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019.

Born February 11, 1949 in Amesbury, MA she was the daughter of Leon and Florence (Germyn) Rajotte. She married Richard “Dick” Dunlap on October 23, 1987 and he survives. Marie was a Registered Nurse for 27 years at the Bedford Medical Center. In 2012 she graduated from St. Mary of the Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then went on to get her master’s degree in social work from IUPUI gradating in May 2017, she then went to work for the Stone City Counseling Center. Marie was a member of the Dive Christian Church, Bedford Center for Women’s Ministry, President of Christian Motorcycles Association, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Legion Riders.

Survivors include her husband Dick of Bedford, her children: Stacie Bennett of Ellettsville, Bryce Bennett and wife Marci of Bedford, Dichol Partlow and husband Jonathon of Noblesville, and Aimee Dunlap of Bedford; five grandchildren: Seylor, Cage, and Amelia Partlow, Brynlea, and Kaedyn Bennett; one brother, Albert Rajotte and wife Gerri of Englewood, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 4th in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Pastor Joe McAdams officiating.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3rd and from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Wednesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the Dive MPACT Youth or the Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com

Ann Duggan

June 20, 1931 — Nov. 11, 2019

The family and friends of Ann Duggan mourn her passing. Born June 20, 1931 into the family of James M. and Lois Pettijohn in Chicago, Illinois. Entered into Eternal Rest Veterans Day November 11, 2019 at Autumn Hills, Bloomington, Indiana.

Her memory will be cherished by children, Barry M. Duggan, Lynn S. Duggan, Debra A. Duggan, and Cassandra R. Duggan; grandchildren, Arren I. Duggan, Eli Duggan-Daniels, and Cordelia Duggan-Daniels; nieces and nephews, Gary and Donna West, Woodly and Maxi West, Susan and Charles Callanan, Amy and Robert Rae, Susan and Richard Barnett, Jay Pettijohn, Mike Pettijohn, sister-in-law– Alice Pettijohn.

She is reunited in the presence of our Heavenly Father with her beloved husband, LTC Donal F. Duggan; both parents, James M. And Lois Pettijohn; brother, Richard Pettijohn; mother-in-law, Naomi Braddock; father-in-law, Wayne L. Braddock; brother-in-law, Robert West; sister-in-law, Norma West.

Among Ann’s greatest accomplishments: Being a perfect, kind-hearted daughter to James M. and Lois Pettijohn. Being a great wife to Don Duggan, FOUR wonderful, well-raised and well-behaved Children, BEING a Wonderful Grandmother to Three Perfect Grandchildren.Taking care of a husband and 4 children while doing three tours in Germany– 4 years- Occupation Army in Nuremberg, 1 year in Freiburg im Br., many many years in Heidelberg– Working and retiring at the Heidelberg University’s Seminary for Romantic languages (handling some of the oldest books in the world) as their best ever Secretary/Librarian! Surviving many years of vascular dementia and making Heaven her home, as of November 11th, 2019.

Our Mother, Ann Duggan will be forever appreciated and missed.

Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery to be announced.

Condolences may be offered at indianagreenburials.com

Mary Schumacher

Oct. 10, 1931 — Nov. 26, 2019

Mary Catherine “Cay” Schumacher passed away November 26, 2019 at the IU Health Hospice House.

She was born October 10, 1931 in Dayton, OH and was the daughter of Philip and Marguerete (Wells) Ochs. She graduated from Bath Township High School, Fairborn, OH in 1949 followed by a year at Miami Jacob’s Business College, Dayton, OH. She worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she met her beloved husband Jim and were married September 14, 1958 in Fariborn, OH.

Because of Jim’s military career, from 1958-1972, they lived in Lybia, Germany, Turkey, Glendale, AZ and Sumter, SC. They ended up in Bloomington in the 1970’s. Mary Cay worked for several years for IU Women’s Athletic Department and Campus Food Services. She was a longtime member of Fairview United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and a circle group, and developed lifelong friendships.

Mary Cay was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy Garrison.

She is survived by brothers-in-law, Walt Garrison, York, SC and Philip Schumacher, El Mirage, AZ; sisters-in-law Pam Schumacher, Lincoln, NE and Sharon Schumacher, Sun City, AZ; several nieces and nephews; lifelong friends Margie and Wendell Bogner, Centennial, CO; surrogate son, Joe Boes of Bloomington whom she fondly referred to as her POA.

It took a village to care for Mary Cay upon Jim’s passing and want to thank Phyllis and Ron Frasier, Darlene Harbuck, Nancy Allerhand, and Christine & Allen DeForest for their timeless energy, love, and support. One of Mary Cay’s greatest passions was talking. She never met a stranger and could talk to friends for hours on the phone or in person. She could even talk to Alexa!

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from Noon-2 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m. at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington. Rev. Curtis Hurley will officiate the service and entombment will follow at Valhalla Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church.

Memories of Mary Cay and condolences to her family may be given at www.thefuneralchapel.net

Wandelohr Dunn

Feb. 25, 1937 — Nov. 23, 2019

Wandelohr R. “W.R.” Dunn, 82, of Bloomington passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

W.R. was born February 25, 1937 in Amarillo, Texas and was the son of the late Charles H. and Dorothy D. (Robinson) Dunn. W.R. and his brother Pete opened Gallery of Homes – Dunn Real Estate which later became Coldwell Banker – Dunn Real Estate and he continued for 41 years in the Bloomington area. Before his start in real estate he sold hardware for 10 years in Gulfport, Mississippi. He was President of The Bloomington Board of Realtors in 1983, a graduate of Indiana University where he received a degree in Accounting; he was Realtor of the Year in 1988 and was the Chairman of Risk Reduction at the State Level for the Board of Realtors. Memberships included 40+ year member of the National Association of Realtors, First United Methodist Church, Bloomington Country Club, Elks, and Kiwanis. He was an avid Bridge Player (Ruby Life Master) and an avid golfer.

W.R. is survived by his wife, Anne (Breck) Dunn of Bloomington; son, Charles W. Dunn (Stephanie) of Bloomington; sister, Jane Martin (Don R.) of Boulder, CO; brother-in-law, Bill Breck of Greenwood. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Michael Breck, John Breck, Donnie Martin, Rob Martin, Deborah Dixon, and Barbara D. Burris.

W.R. was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles “Pete” Dunn, and an infant son.

Services for W.R. will be 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E. Third St. Bloomington. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 2, 2109 from 4-6 pm at The Funeral Chapel and on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in W.R.’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 911 E 86th St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or the charity of your choice.

Mary Jordan

March 11, 1933 — Nov. 28, 2019

Mary G. Jordan of Ellettsville passed away at Hearthstone Health Campus on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 86.

Mary was born into the home of Russell and Edith (Mason) Fisher in Spencer, Indiana on March 11, 1933. She married James E. Jordan and were happily married for 65 years until his passing in 2017. Mary worked at Sears Roebuck and Company for a short time before becoming a Homemaker taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. Mary was a talented musician playing the piano and keyboard. She was a longtime member of the Quincy Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her Son, Richard D. Jordan (Shayna Patch) of Ellettsville; Daughter, Linda McKenzie (Danny Rogers) of Bloomington; Grandchildren, Misty (Joe) Westgate, Jennifer Rogers, Joey (Kara Hacker) Jordan, and Ricki Jordan; Great-Grandchildren, William Sherfield, Cody Sherfield, Austin Hall, Makayla Hall, Blake Stephens, Eli Stephens, Paisleigh Jordan and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her Mother, Edith Fisher; Father, Russell Fisher; Husband, James Jordan and Brothers, Leroy Fisher, Jimmy Fisher, and Russell Fisher, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home in Ellettsville at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Mitchell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Mary’s family invites you to share condolences, memories and more by visiting her tribute page at www.chandlerfh.com.

Olive Lovejoy

Nov. 08, 1935 — Nov. 27, 2019

Olive Estella Lovejoy, 84, of Bloomington passed from this life November 27, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of Hubert H. and Mary (Kent) Galyan.

Born November 8, 1935 in Bloomington. She was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of Mt. Olive Church of Christ, attended Unionville School and Bloomington High School. She married the love of her life, Charles H. Lovejoy, Sr. They shared a wonderful life of 49 years before his passing in May, 2002.

They had three children; Connie Lee (Lovejoy) Reedy, of Bloomington, Indiana, Kathy Jane (Lovejoy) Myrick, of Fleming Island, Florida and Charles H. Lovejoy, Jr., formerly of North Vernon, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, seven siblings, Viannia Mae Galyan, Joseph Henderson Galyan, Ailcy Bell Galyan, Cleora Asher, Emma McDaniel, Alice Mathis, and Homer Galyan and one grandson, Gregory Dean Lovejoy.

She is survived by her loving and dedicated daughters, daughter-in-law, Mary Jean Lovejoy, four grandchildren, Amy (Lonnie) Tomey, Jayna (Steve) Wythe, Brandon Lovejoy and Phillip Lovejoy and four great-grandchildren, Drew Tomey, Wyatt Tomey, Clover Rohland and Noah Wythe; two siblings, Wilma Robinson and Edna Rebecca “Becky” Adams; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Galyan and Jean (Lovejoy) Earhart, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home; 4150 E. Third St. with Steve Phillips officiating. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Lovejoy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the charity of one’s choice or to the American Heart Association.

Jane West

July 29, 1934 — Nov. 24, 2019

Jane Ellen (Roberts) West, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 24th at Hamilton Trace Hospice in Fishers, IN. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 29th, 1934 to the late Alma (Niemeyer) Roberts and William J. Roberts.

Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 65 years, Roger F. West, MD; five children, daughter Melissa Bachman (Mark) of Colorado Springs, CO; son Roger F. West, Jr. MD (Kris) of Indianapolis, IN; Daughter Jenny Smith (Tim) of Bloomington, IN; daughter Judy Fleschner (Rob) of Florence, SC; and son Jim West (Linda) of Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren: Brad Bachman, Laura Mau (David), Franci Mott (Michael), Tori Arnold (Zach), Rebecca Smith, Stephanie Smith, Rachel Fleschner, Robbie Fleschner; and great grandchild Sylvia Mau; as well as many nieces and nephews and their spouses. Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her sister, Grace Ramsey and her brother, Bob Roberts.

Jane was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from Western Hills High School and The University of Cincinnati. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger, in 1954 and they began their life together in the Price Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati. She and Roger subsequently lived in Stuttgart, Germany, Livonia, MI, and Port Huron, MI, before settling in Terre Haute, IN and later retiring to Fishers, IN.

Jane was a member of various medical and civic organizations in Terre Haute and was a member of the Maryland Community Church and Faith Wesleyan Church. She loved to play the piano and sing and was a member of both the Faith Wesleyan Choir and Britton Falls Choir in Fishers. Jane also loved to paint and was a member of the Britton Falls Art Club. She enjoyed talking on the phone to her dear friends and family, and she was an accomplished patron of countless retail establishments. Most of all, Jane loved her kids, grandkids and great grandchild.

There will be a private graveside service at 2pm on December 4th at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati for family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jane’s memory to: Samaritan’s Purse (https://sampur.se/2Y16vWN) or to Britton Falls Choir, memo: In memory of Jane West, 13079 Del Webb Pkwy, Fishers, IN 46037 c/o Olga Hackenberg.

Online condolences may be left at www.indianafuneralcare.com or dwifuneralhome.com.

Lindsay Anderson

Dec. 30, 1949 — Nov. 14, 2019

Lindsay T. Anderson, age 69, of Clayton, Ohio, formerly of Bloomington, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Born in Indianapolis, IN, she lived a full and adventurous life while traveling and living around the world with her daughter throughout the 1970s and 80s. In the early 1990s she settled down in Bloomington, IN to raise her two sons and started a new adventure as a grandmother. She enjoyed being able to share all the stories of her life experiences with them. Throughout the years, she always provided a place for friends and family to go to when in need of a safe haven or a second home, where she welcomed them with love and open arms. All her family and friends she touched throughout her life will always jokingly refer to her as ‘The Cat Lady’ because she opened her heart and home to many cats and cared for them from kitten to elder. She loved and cherished her cats as if they were her own children.

She is survived by her children, Marcy (Ray), Sean (Tyler) and Michael; grandchildren, Tabitha and Bryan Hoffman; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; sister, Pamela Short; brothers, Carl and Larry Lichte; and her cat, Bebe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Pearl Hopper; brother, David Lichte; and niece, Tracy McCulley; and many of her fur babies.

Since Lindsay was a strong supporter of The Middle Way House, a shelter for domestic violence and abuse in Bloomington, IN, the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorial donation be made to the shelter.

Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Dolores Mann

April 19, 1915 — Nov. 21, 2019

Dolores Rebecca Mann, nee Stone, of Northbrook, Illinois was born April 19, 1915 in Brandon, Iowa to Arthur Horace and Maree (nee Petersen) Stone. She passed away November 21, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late GW “Wally” Mann; loving mother of Michael Arthur (Allison) Mann of New Cuyama, CA, Barbara Maree (Jeffrey) Kaden of Bloomington, IN, Henry Albert (Rita) Mann of Muscatine, IA, and Clifford Anthony Mann (Pearl Patarozzi) of Lockport, IL; cherished grandmother of Gregory Mann, Michael (Joe) Mann (deceased), Julie Mann, Suzanne Mann, Mary Ellen Handley, James Mann, Tammy Nowling, Cynthia Mann, William Mann, Kenneth (David) Merideth, Brenda Mann, Stacy Mann, Rebecca Rodriguez, Tara Mann and Amanda Tuetken; proud great grandmother of 18 and great great grandmother of 3; dear sister of the late Leola Duncan.

Mrs. Mann was Postmaster at Ardon, IA from 1948 to 1954. She taught at Garfield School in Muscatine from 1954 to 1959, before moving to Springfield, IL where she taught for two years. In 1961 she moved to Northbrook, IL. She taught grade school at Rugen School and Hoffman School in Glenview for many years. Dolores and her husband were founding parishioners of St. Catherine Laboure Parish in Glenview. Services will be held at a later date in Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Village Benevolent Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangement by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.

Carolyn Brinkman

Carolyn Lee Brinkman, 84, of Bloomington, died Friday. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Meadowood Health Pavilion in Bloomington. Arrangements by Allen Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington.

Morris Coe

Morris DeWayne Coe, 74, of Bloomington, died Saturday. Arrangements are pending at Indiana Green Burials — Bloomington Cremation Society.