December 01, 2018
Alta Ernestine (Sterling) Earl
Oct. 29, 1928 — Nov. 29, 2018
Alta Ernestine Earl, age 90, passed away Nov. 29, 2018, at the Westview Nursing and Rehab in Bedford. She was a longtime resident of Shoals. She was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Martin County to Fielding and Minnie (Rowe) Sterling. She married James Earl in 1947 in Shoals.
She was a graduate of Shoals High School, a member of the Church of Christ in Mitchell and the Martin County Homemaker Club.
Surviving are one son, Tony (Rhona) Earl of Williams; one daughter, Wanda (John-deceased) Denny of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Amber (Mike) Middleton, April Garner, John Michael Denny (Graham Hallberg) and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Frey of Ohio; and one brother, Francis Sterling (Jenny) of Velpen.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; a sister, Mary Jane Doane; and brother, Donald Sterling.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the Queen-Lee Chapel in Shoals with burial in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Bro. Kris Beasley will be officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Sunday until the time of service.
The Queen-Lee Chapel of the Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.
Leesa F. (Griffin) Craig
Leesa F. (Griffin) Craig, 64, of Springville, died Friday. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary. Arrangements by Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.