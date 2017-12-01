December 01, 2017

Jan. 31, 1965 — Nov. 27, 2017

Susan Elizabeth Himebaugh Whelan, 52, died at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 27 at her residence in Indianapolis.

Born Jan. 31, 1965, in Livonia, Mich., she was the daughter of William R. and Eleanor Schmedel Himebaugh. She married Lonnie Whelan Sept. 10, 1988, in Princeton.

She was a 1983 graduate of Orleans High School where she was a member and soloist in the marching band. She also marched with the Imperial Guard Drum and Bugle Corps of Evansville.

She earned her associate’s degree in medical laboratory technology from Vincennes University in 1985. She worked in the laboratory at Gibson General Hospital in Princeton and later at Covance research laboratory in Indianapolis.

She was a member of Tri Kappa in Orleans and Princeton and was a member of the Princeton Community Band. She enjoyed music, genealogy, reading and travel.

Survivors include her husband Lonnie Whelan of Indianapolis; mother, Eleanor Himebaugh of Bedford; brother, Andrew Himebaugh of Indianapolis; stepdaughter, Holly Whelan Woodruff (Mrs. Justin) and stepgrandchildren, Caitlyn and Jacob Williams and Cameron Woodruff of Chandler; and nephew and niece, Benjamin and Elizabeth Himebaugh of Indianapolis.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A celebration of life will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Ochs-Tetrick Funeral Home in Orleans. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Orleans Public Library.

