August 01, 2022

Blane Davidson

May 22, 1941 — July 29, 2022

Blane Davidson, 81, Bedford, passed away as a result of an accident Friday 29 July 2022.

He was born May 22, 1941, in Hazard KY to Oscar and Ciller McQueen Davidson. His wife of 55 years, Sharon Carter Davidson survives him.

He retired as a Millwright welder journeyman for General Motors Bedford Plant.

His greatest joys in life were his kids, grandkids, great grandkids, playing cards and fishing.

Survivors include four daughters, Jenny Davidson & Mike Baker of Charleston, South Carolina, Julie Davidson Slone of Bedford, Jamie Davidson & Mike Tomey of Bedford and Jannessa Davidson & Brandie Herring of Bethel Island, California; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; 3 sisters Sylvia Davidson & Les England of Medora, Dessie Davidson & Ronnie Byarlay of Medora and Pamela Davidson & Steve Blair of Medora; 2 brothers Dallas Davidson of Sparksville Clarence & Marsha Davidson of Hayden, lifelong friend/brother (these two…they had some really good times) Jack and LeeAnn Speer of Las Vegas, Nevada and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Sister Edith Davidson Hill; Sister in-law Priscilla Davidson; Nephew Ervin Glen Byaraly; Great Nephew Landon Ivan Singer, Mother and father in-law Verle and Wayne Trogdon.

Celebration of life will be Wednesday August 3rd, from 4-7PM at the Medora Christian Church, 76 S George St, Medora, IN 47260. Refreshments will be served and in lieu of flowers, please plant a tree as that is what Blane would have wanted, seeing as though he was so close to nature and loved working with wood.

Services are under the direction of Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.FergusonLee.com

Merilyn Jo Eckert

March 15, 1937 — July 25, 2022

Merilyn Jo Eckert, 85, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Westview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Born March 15, 1937, in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of Paul and Helen (Rajski) Hold. She married Albert Eckert and he preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and believer in Christ. Merilyn loved animals, gardening, dancing, music and taking care of those in need.

Surviving are three daughters, Lana Eckert and fiancé Victor Richart of Granger, IN, Heidi Frantom of Hannibal, Missouri, Tami Eckert of Bedford, three sons, Brian Eckert (Theresa) New Carlisle, IN, Addam Eckert (Kimberly) of Springville, IN and Joshua Eckert of New Carlisle, IN, a sister, Mandy Manges of Sun City, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, Scott Eckert and Craig Eckert and a brother, Richard Hold.

No services are scheduled.