Peggy J. Box

March 25, 1959 — July 29, 2021

Peggy J. Box, 62, of Bedford, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Golden Living Center, Bloomington.

She was born March 25, 1959, in Ontario, Canada, the daughter of Bill and Louise Bilderback. She married Michael Eugene “Mike” Box on Jan. 30, 2008, and he preceded her in death on June 30, 2021.

Peggy graduated from Orleans High School and was a homemaker. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse and Kentucky Ranch Horse Associations and enjoyed showing in ranch horse classes and teaching grandchildren to ride.

Surviving to cherish her memory are daughters, Gayle (Paul) Owens of Mitchell and Michelle Evans of Bedford; seven grandchildren, Brandon Owens, Tara (Mike) Ramos, Brittany (Freddie) Brock, Samantha (Jason) Huck, Kindra (Ryan) Dalton and Alexandra and Andrea Owens; eight great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Jewel Box of Bedford; and two sisters-in-law, Diana Wigley and Cheryl Anderson, both of Bedford.

Preceding Peggy in death are her parents; husband; son, John Box; and grandson, Andrew

Owens.

Funeral services for Peggy will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes in Bedford with Phil Thorne officiating. Burial will follow in Pinhook Cemetery. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour at Ferguson-Lee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pinhook Cemetery Association.

