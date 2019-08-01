August 01, 2019

Donna Pierce

Dec. 07, 1945 — July 31, 2019

Donna S. Pierce, 73, of Avoca, died at 1:32 am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at IU Health Bedford Hospital.

Born December 7, 1945 in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of William M. and Dovie (Wade) Douglas. She married Daniel Ray Pierce on January 9, 1965 and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2011. She was a Special Education Teacher for thirty-three years.

Survivors include a daughter, Christy Terry and husband, David of Bedford; a son, William Pierce of Bedford; grandchildren, Katie Fordyce and Caroline Terry both of Bedford, Macey Pottorff of SC; a brother, Lewis Douglas and wife, Judy; and a sister, Dorothy Lewis and husband, Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, James Douglas; and a sister, Dora Douglas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 3rd in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Fayetteville Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 2nd at the Day & Carter Mortuary. The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Don Hughes

Jan. 14, 1930 — July 16, 2019

Don Hughes, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mitchell Manor.

Born January 14, 1930, in Leesville, he was the son of Lester and Lois (Ritchison) Hughes Griffith. He married Anna Vieve Carter May 18, 1952, and she preceded him in death November 3, 1965. His second marriage was to Nettie Stevens September 11, 1978. Don retired from General Motors, had also been employed at Carpenter Body Works and served as a policeman for the City of Mitchell. He was a U. S. Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post No. 250. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping.

Survivors include his wife, Nettie Hughes of Bedford; daughters, Rhea Dawn (Bill) Brinson of Bloomington, Sherry Lynn (Greg) Walters of Bedford, Jowanna Hughes of Mitchell and Shellie (Joey Harper) Reynolds of Heltonville; step-daughter, Cathy (Jerry) Brown of Bedford; grandchildren, Trinity Batchelor, Chad Batchelor, Starr Walters, Reva Yother, Jami Crane, Stormy Grissom, William Walls, Kristy Fountain and Karmen Byers; 21 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. His parents; step- mother, Ula Iona Hughes; wife, Anna Vieve Hughes; and siblings, Jenny Basinger, Betty Brown, Gordon Hughes and Barbara Aufenberg, preceded him in death.

Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at Mitchell Cemetery with Brother Jim Russell officiating. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com

Danny Moody Sr.

Danny Gene Moody Sr., 74, of Loogootee, died Sunday. Masonic Rite will be 7 p.m. August 9 at American Patriot Lodge, No. 750 in Oolitic. Arrangements by Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center.