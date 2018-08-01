August 01, 2018

Samuel Taylor Hughes



Jan. 14, 1932 — July 23, 2018

Samuel Taylor Hughes, 86, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at his residence.

Born Jan. 14, 1932, in Lawrence County, he was the son of George Alva and Lyvada (McCory) Hughes.

He married Carla West on Dec. 31, 1954; she preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 2014.

Sam was a retired law enforcement officer. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Easyville, Indiana.

Surviving are his children, Martha Jo Henshaw of Washington, Christina K. Leslie of Washington, Julie Hughes of Arizona and Sarah Church of Washington; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Genevive (Charlie) Flinn, Robert R. (Jane) Hughes, and Ollie T. Hughes, all of Bedford.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Victoria Hughes; one great-grandson, A.J. King; brothers, George Hughes Jr. and wife Elta Mae Hughes and Stanley Alva Hughes and wife Dorothy; sisters, Nancy Laverne Hughes in infancy, Carolyn Sue Chaney, Woneda Sullivan and Charlotte Miller.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Church of Jesus Christ in Easyville, with Pastor Jean Pogue officiating. Interment will follow at the Leesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Saturday at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Marilyn Kay (Harper) Baugh



Jan. 24, 1950 — July 23, 2018

Marilyn Kay Baugh, 68, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at Indiana University Health Hospice House in Bloomington.

Born January 24, 1950, in Martin County, she was the daughter of Ives R. and Loretta May (Crays) Harper. She married Thomas Joseph Baugh August 9, 1969, and he preceded her in death September 26, 2014.

Marilyn had been employed at Dana Corporation and the Jay-C Food Store. She was a member of the Bride of Christ Fellowship. Marilyn earned an associate degree from Ivy Tech in medical coding.

Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn (Glenn) Jones of Fort Myers, Florida, Loretta Eaton of Mitchell, Deanna (Kerry) Drabing of Odon, Darla (Darv) Wagler of Loogootee, Vicki (Chris) Mattingly of Loogootee, Nancy Harper of Washington, and Mikki Jo (Neal) Bradley of Loogootee; sister-in-law, Rhonda Baugh of Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents; husband; and brothers-in-law, John Baugh and David Baugh, preceded her in death.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 4, at Mitchell Cemetery with Brother Jerry Allen officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chastainfuneralhome.com.

Arabella G. Harkness



Arabella Grace Harkness, Paoli, died July 20. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Day & Carter Mortuary. Arrangements by Day & Carter Mortuary, Bedford.

Hazel I. Moffatt



Hazel Irene (Cuniff) Moffatt, 87, Loogootee, died Monday. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Mitchell.

Kenneth W. Root



Kenneth W. Root, 90, Bedford, died Tuesday. Arrangements are pending at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford.