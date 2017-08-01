August 01, 2017

Emily Jean (McIntyre) Hawkins

July 29, 1959 — July 29, 2017

Emily Jean Hawkins, 58, of Bedford died at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Born July 29, 1959, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Norris Dean and Gayle (Perkins) McIntyre. She married Randy Joe Hawkins on Dec. 27, 1978, and he survives.

She was an immensely talented interior decorator and an event planner for charitable organizations. She was a member of the Dive Christian Church and Ideal Club of Bedford.

Survivors include her husband, Randy of Bedford; a son, Heath Randy Hawkins and wife Angel Eva of Bedford; a granddaughter, Lilly Jean Hawkins; nieces and nephews, Rick McIntyre and wife Marisa of Lake Mary, Fla., Emily Turner and husband Will of Carmel, David McIntyre and fiancé Annie Blackwell of Indianapolis; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard D. “Rick” McIntyre.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Dive Christian Church with Johnny Johnson, Joe McAdams and Matt Courtney officiating. Burial will follow in the Dive Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Day & Carter Mortuary and from 10 a.m. until the service on Friday at the Dive Christian Church.

Pallbearers are Heath Hawkins, Jerry Hawkins, Jon Maze, Rick McIntyre, David McIntyre, Justin Pogue, Will Turner and Joey Elliott.

Honorary Pallbearer: Randy Hawkins.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions be made to the Dive Christian Church Building Fund or the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.

Dorothy E. (Box) Farris

Nov. 29, 1921 — July 29, 2017

Dorothy Eileen Farris, 95, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Garden Villa, Bedford.

Born Nov. 29, 1921, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Verlie (Flinn) Box. She married Desco Farris on March 23, 1957. He preceded her in death in May of 1998.

Dorothy was a graduate of the Tunnelton High School Class of 1940. She worked as a waitress at the Elks and American Legion in Bloomington and the Bedford Moose Club.

Surviving are one daughter, Carol Martz (Roger) Kern of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Bedford; two grandchildren, Troy Kern of Bedford and Tracey Kern (Greg) Stilley of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Tasha (Michael) Parsley, Kayla (Zack) Jones, Hannah Smoot, Emily Smoot and Olivia, Alyssa and Harrison Stilley; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane Hamilton of Bedford; sister-in- law, Jewel Box; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Roland “Bud” Box and Kenneth Box; and one daughter, Connie Martz in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Ferguson-Lee Chapel of Thorne-George Family Funeral Homes, with Pastor Phil Thorne officiating. Burial will be in Mount Lebanon Cemetery in French Lick.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fergusonlee.com.

Ronnie K. Patton



March 26, 1943 — July 30, 2017

Ronnie K. Patton, 74, of Oolitic, died at 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Garden Villa.

Born March 26, 1943, in Sullivan, he was the son of Chester and Dorothy Elizabeth (Holtsclaw) Patton. He married Auda Diane Thomas on July 17, 1966, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 19, 1993.

He retired as an electronics technician at NWSC Crane and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include two daughters, Dorothy Barrett and husband Jim of Bedford and Auda Marie Wooten and husband Jerry of Austin; four grandchildren, Stephanie Lake and husband Stephen, Shane Hackler and wife Courtney, Matthew Lintz and Stevie Lintz, all of Bedford; and four sisters, Pauline Lenhart of Terre Haute, Linda Wilson of Plainfield, Dorothy Ollivier of Toledo, Ohio, and Sharon Payne Harper of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two brothers, Vernon Patton and Chet Patton; and a stepson, Mark Tolbert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the Elmwood Chapel of the Day & Carter Mortuary with Mike Eads officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the service Wednesday at the Day & Carter Mortuary.

There will be a private burial at a later date in Beech Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may express condolences at www.daycarter.com.