April 01, 2022

Ashley Maxwell

Feb. 04, 1987 — March 29, 2022

Ashley Maxwell, 35, of Bedford, passed away the morning of Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in her sleep.

Ashley Renee Maxwell was born February 4, 1987, in Bloomington, Indiana to Jack and Christie (Speer) Maxwell.

Ashley grew up in Bedford. Ashley is survived by her parents, Jack and Christie (Speer) Maxwell of Bedford; sister, Megan (Omid) Maxwell-Ranjbar of Zionsville; grandmother, LaVerne (Jim) Speer of Bedford; aunt, Jamie (Brian) Blackwell of Bedford; aunt, Susan (Darren) Lewis of Bedford; nephews and nieces, James Jett, Rachel Ranjbar, Claire Ranjbar, and Sam Ranjbar, cousins; Brandon (Terra) Blackwell, Erin (Jase) Gratzer, and Maggie B Lewis.

She was preceded in death by grandparents James E. (Jim) Speer, James (Art) and Myra (Mamma My) Jackson Maxwell also pet dogs, Sam, Duke, Elliot, Muffin, and Augie.

An active member at Bedford First Christian Church, she enjoyed participating in the choir and bells, running the sound board and live-streaming as well as being a youth group leader. Ashley worked at Bedford Camp and Conference Center as a lifeguard and cook assistant while in high school and college. She graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School and attended the University of Southern Indiana. Ashley worked for SAIC (Crane) and Hoover’s Candy Shop. She was a dedicated adoptive dog mom to Buffett and a beloved aunt, sister, daughter, niece and friend. She spent her summers attending concerts where she felt truly at home. Ashley also known as “Ducky” had a special way of befriending dogs and cats and caring for a variety of animals. She was an active volunteer and supporter of the conservation efforts of Ducks Unlimited.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday April 23 at Bedford First Christian Church. Internment of her ashes will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Bedford First Christian Church (audio video I.T.) or Bedford Camp and Conference Center.

Donations can be sent to Bedford First Christian Church, 1512 K St., Bedford, IN 47421 or Bedford Camp and Conference Center, 33 Church Camp Road, Bedford, IN 47421 or online at campbedford.com

Terry Ray Tanksley

March 25, 1947 — March 30, 2022

Terry Ray Tanksley, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.

Born March 25, 1947, in Bedford, he was the son of Roy “Red” and Norma (Eager) Tanksley. He married Trudy Suzanne Snow September 3, 1966.

Terry worked at Carpenter Body Works and later retired from NWSC—Crane. He was a 1965 graduate of Mitchell High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Northwood University. Terry was a proud U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of American Legion Post No. 250. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 228 F.&A.M and a member of the Mitchell First Baptist Church. He loved his family and being active in his grandkids sports.

Surviving are his wife, Trudy Suzanne Tanksley of Mitchell; children, Todd Rex (Holly) Tanksley of Mitchell, Tessa Leigh (Brad) Abplanalp of Mitchell, Ty Kenneth (Kathy) Tanksley of Mitchell; grandchildren, Hannah Tanksley, Brody Tanksley, A.J. Abplanalp, Emma Kate Abplanalp, Harley Tanksley, Tate Tanksley, and Norah Tanksley; and sister, Joni Pridemore of Orange County.

His parents preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the Mitchell First Baptist Church with Reverend Reggie Clark officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post No. 250 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107. Burial will be at Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service on Monday at the First Baptist Church.

Terry Wayne Rayhill

April 26, 1951 — March 31, 2022

Terry Wayne Rayhill, 70, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living.

Born April 26, 1951, in Bedford, he was the son of Claude Allison and Agatha (McPherson) Rayhill.

Terry retired from General Motors and was a 1969 graduate of Mitchell High School. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, Rock & Roll music, and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include his daughter, Allison (Trent) Boruff of Mitchell; grandchildren, Bentley Rayhill, Acelynn Rayhill, Corbyn Rayhill, and Lenix Boruff; sister, Jennifer Carter of Elkton, Kentucky; brother, Claude “Junior” (Jolene) Rayhill of Mitchell; half-brother, Chad (Kristi) Rayhill of Mitchell; step-siblings, Rick Haley of Paoli, Debbie (Harvey) Victor of Naples, Florida, Michelle (Larry) Magruder of Whiteland, and Jeff Haley of Bloomington.

His father; mother, Agatha Merry; twin brother, Jerry Rayhill; and step-mother, Shirley Rayhill, preceded him in death.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the Memorial Chapel of Chastain Funeral Home & Cremation Center with Dr. Robert C. Courson, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Cindi Brand

Local entrepreneur, Cindi Brand, left her earthly body to walk with Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Monday, March 28 while surrounded by her family at IU Hospital in Bloomington.

In just 50 short years, Cindi created an immensely beautiful life with her husband Chris. Together they had two children, whom Cindi loved unconditionally. Most weekends throughout their youth, it was easy to find Cindi poolside at Alexis’s swim meets or behind the dugout at Avery’s games. More recently, she liked to spend time with her granddaughter, Scout, and her lifelong friends, who became her chosen family. One of Cindi’s hobbies was to browse furniture stores online to get inspiration for the breathtakingly beautiful homes that she and Chris built.

Family and friends would describe Cindi as the most generous, most loving, most patient, most supportive, most forgiving, and the kindest person with the biggest heart. Anyone who met Cindi felt that if more people could love like her and be open to new experiences, the world would be a better place. Cindi had a curious mind and enjoyed learning from others, as she knew there was always more to know.

Cindi not only dedicated her life to her husband and children, but she was a faithful servant to God. She spent more than 20 years as an active member of Crossroads Community Church, and had recently been attending Highview Baptist Church. Cindi frequently said God gifted her the call to give. As a business owner, Cindi often spearheaded many fundraisers with her staff to help organizations with their needs. She regularly helped family, friends, and even strangers with anything they may have needed. The most precious gift she gave many people was her time. No matter how many tasks Cindi needed to accomplish, she always made time to listen and offer support and an encouraging word or two. We will never forget, her witnessing to family members the last few moments of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Cindi’s spirit of giving be honored and donations be made to the “Cindi Brand Scholarship Fund” which will be an annual gift to a Lawrence County graduating senior that is attending college. Or gather with your loved ones over chips and salsa to share stories that will make you laugh.

Cindi leaves behind her beloved husband, Chris; daughter Alexis Ramsey (Brett); son Avery Brand; granddaughter Scout Ramsey; mother Karen Axsom (Mike); father Kenny Edwards (Marsha); four sisters, a brother, several nieces and nephews, and many friends who became family. For the lives she’s impacted so greatly with her generous love, she will be cherished by them all.

Her celebration of life will be held at Bedford First Church of God (Bedford, IN) on Monday, April 4th at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Sunday, April 3rd, from 3-8 pm in the same location.